The Crows have announced two delistings after their season came to an end

Lachlan Murphy warms up before the match between Richmond and Adelaide at the MCG in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE has delisted small forward Lachlan Murphy after 120 games for the club.

Murphy, 26, leaves the club after nine seasons (including one in the reserves), advised on Tuesday he won't be offered a new contract.

Irish rookie Karl Gallagher has also been axed.

"I've loved my time at Adelaide and I will forever be grateful to them for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream," Murphy said.

"I wish everyone involved at the Crows all the best in the future."

Murphy played 120 games across eight AFL seasons, but his five appearances this year was the lowest he has managed.

"Lachie has been a really valuable member of our playing list both on and off the field since joining the club in 2017," Crows GM of list management Justin Reid said.

"He moved across to SA to play for our SANFL side and made the jump to the AFL list via the Rookie Draft in 2017 – which was a testament to his hard work and commitment.

"On behalf of everyone, I would like to thank Lachie, Madison and the entire Murphy family for his contribution to the Adelaide Football Club over the past nine years and wish him all the best for the future."