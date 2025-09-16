Essendon ruck Sam Draper has nominated his club of choice

Sam Draper in action during Essendon's loss to Adelaide in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREE agent Sam Draper has officially nominated Brisbane as his new home.

Last week, Draper told Essendon he would seek a move away from the club, with the Lions and Adelaide both chasing his signature.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported on Tuesday that Draper has officially nominated the Lions as his club from 2026 onwards.

As expected, Sam Draper has officially nominated Brisbane as his new home. He will join as an unrestricted free agent.



Fellow free agent Oscar Allen has also nominated the Lions as his new club.

The level of compensation Essendon will receive for Draper depends on the value and tenure of the deal he ultimately signs at the Lions.

It could be a band one (first-round pick) or one at the end of the first round.

The Bombers already hold picks four, five, 22 and 25 in the draft.

In a statement last week confirming his exit from Essendon, Draper said a tough injury run had taken its toll.

"Personally, the last few years haven't been easy with all the injuries I've sustained," he said.

"This has taken a toll on me both mentally and physically, and I've had to make a very hard decision for what's best for me moving forward and I feel it's the right time for a fresh start.

Sam Draper celebrates during the round one match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG, March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Essendon will always hold a special place in my heart, and I'll carry the memories, friendships and lessons with me wherever I go. Thank you again for all the love and support, it has meant the world."

It is shaping as a busy off-season for the Bombers, with contracted captain Zach Merrett pushing for a trade to Hawthorn.

Draper's move is another boost for the Lions, who are preparing for a preliminary final against Collingwood on Saturday.

Their ruck stocks have taken a hit this year with 31-year-old Oscar McInerney managing just 12 games