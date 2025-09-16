Suns gun Sam Flanders has told the club he wants to explore opportunities elsewhere

Sam Flanders handballs during Gold Coast's elimination final against Fremantle on September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast midfielder Sam Flanders has officially told the Suns of his desire to be traded elsewhere next season.

Flanders is contracted until the end of 2027, but has attracted attention from a host of Victorian clubs.

AFL.com.au reported on Monday that Carlton, St Kilda, Essendon and Melbourne have all enquired about the 23-year-old.

"Sam expressed an interest in exploring other opportunities for next year at today's exit meeting," Suns list manager Craig Cameron said in a statement

"However we have reiterated to Sam that he is a contracted player with our football club and part of our best 23 players".

Sam Flanders during the round 15 match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at ENGIE Stadium, June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The news comes as Malcolm Rosas jnr confirmed his desire to seek a trade, with the Suns saying they are willing to facilitate a move.

He has attracted interest from both Richmond and Sydney.

Flanders battled to become a senior regular at the Suns in his first three seasons but enjoyed a breakthrough stint in the second half of 2023, largely under caretaker coach Steven King, who was last week appointed as Melbourne's senior coach.

He spent most of 2024 in the midfield and averaged more than 30 disposals a game, but shifted out of the engine room this year into a half-forward role.

Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick was adamant in June that Flanders would not be at another club in 2026, saying the Suns were "not in the business of trading [their] very best players".