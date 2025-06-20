Victorian clubs have shown interest in luring Sam Flanders back to his home state from Gold Coast

Sam Flanders celebrates a goal with Matt Rowell during the match between Melbourne and Gold Coast at the MCG in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick says Sam Flanders won't be going anywhere this off-season, with the Gold Coast coach expecting his young midfielder to be Suns' "solution" as they push towards a maiden finals appearance.

Flanders is contracted until the end of 2027, but speculation has risen over the past fortnight that Victorian clubs are interested in luring the 23-year-old back to his home state.

Speaking on Friday morning ahead of Gold Coast's main training session, Hardwick said he understood the interest in his team's players, but it was a two-way street.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Giants v Suns HERE

"We're not in the business of trading our very best players, so Sam Flanders won't be going anywhere," he said.

"I've got a real soft spot for Sam, he's one of my favourites.

"If any list manager is not speaking about the really good players, they're not doing their job. We understand that.

"We've got to make sure this is the very best environment for players.

"We've got opposition clubs speaking to our players and we’re speaking to opposition players.

"We want to keep our very, very good players, we're also happy to take a few as well."

Learn More 30:11

With Flanders, Ben King and out-of-contract Matt Rowell all being linked to interest from clubs in Melbourne, Hardwick suggested Gold Coast was about to become a "destination club" following the off-season acquisitions of Daniel Rioli and John Noble from Richmond and Collingwood.

"I've been fortunate enough to play and coach at some really good footy clubs and the one thing you don't recall is the crowds you play in front of," he said.

"You know what we recall? The premierships and the games you win.

"The other thing I do remember is when they're training down there in the freezing cold with coats on, tights, every article of clothing and you go out here and see our blokes in shorts and t-shirts, it's a really good look in the challenging (winter) months."

Learn More 26:04

After nursing a back injury during the pre-season, Flanders has battled to regain the form that saw him finish third in the club's best and fairest last year.

Hardwick said he felt that was about to change, beginning with Sunday's match against Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium.

"He's been really challenged this year with some injury, but he's bounced over the break.

"He's the solution for us, this kid.

"We're going to see Sam Flanders at his absolute best and there's no question in my mind when he plays at his very best with Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson and Touk Miller, we're a different side.

"We're going to see a spike in performance from not only Sam, but our group overall.

"He ain't going anywhere."