Check out the injury updates for the remaining 2025 finalists.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Achilles
|Season
|Keidean Coleman
|Quad
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Wrist
|Season
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Neale
|Calf
|TBC
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: September 16, 2025
In the mix
Unless something changes between now and Saturday's preliminary final against Collingwood, you can expect the Lions to run out with the same 23 that defeated Gold Coast at the weekend. Neale has said he is trying to get back for a Grand Final should Brisbane qualify, although the chances still seem close to zero as the club suspects his injury is still three to five weeks from recovery. But while there's a chance, you never know. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harvey Harrison
|Knee
|Season
|Jeremy Howe
|Groin
|Test
|Tew Jiath
|Quad
|Season
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Jakob Ryan
|Foot
|Season
|Iliro Smit
|Foot
|Season
|Lachie Sullivan
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie West
|Foot
|Test
|Updated: September 16, 2025
In the mix
Howe is pushing to return for the preliminary final after missing the win over Adelaide due to a groin injury. The veteran has built up his training loads over the past week but will need to prove his fitness on Thursday to be declared fit to face Brisbane. Brody Mihocek has been dealing with a toe injury but rarely misses games and is expected to face the Lions. Bobby Hill is pushing to return but has played only one game since round 15. Dan McStay was dropped for the first final with Mason Cox replacing him in the 22. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Season
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Hip
|Season
|Rhys Stanley
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: September 16, 2025
In the mix
Stanley has resumed training after the hamstring issue that forced him out of the qualifying final but he remains in some doubt to return against Hawthorn on Friday night. Given Mark Blicavs' excellent outing against Brisbane (20 disposals, 26 hitouts, six clearances and a goal), there’s every chance Chris Scott sticks with the same midfield setup against Hawks big man Lloyd Meek and his onballers. If the Cats win through to the Grand Final and Stanley trains strongly, Geelong’s match committee will have a tougher decision to make but as it stands, expect the Cats to go in unchanged on Friday night. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Breust
|Knee
|Season
|Calsher Dear
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Will Day
|Foot
|Season
|Finn Maginness
|Kidney
|Season
|Harry Morrison
|Quad
|Season
|Noah Mraz
|Knee
|1 week
|Updated: September 16, 2025
In the mix
Dear has been ruled out again for Friday night’s preliminary final against Geelong. The young spearhead suffered a hamstring strain in the first final and will need at least one more week to recover. Jack Ginnivan and Jack Gunston both experienced hamstring tightness out of the semi-final win, but are expected to play, while Jarman Impey is dealing with calf tightness but also not considered in any doubt. Breust was the travelling emergency to South Australia with Cam Mackenzie, before the champion small forward tore both his ACL and MCL in the VFL on Saturday. – Josh Gabelich