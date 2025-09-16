Lachie Neale is seen after coming off injured during Brisbane's qualifying final against Geelong on September 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates for the remaining 2025 finalists.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Noah Answerth Achilles Season
Keidean Coleman Quad Season
Tom Doedee Wrist Season
Eric Hipwood Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Lachie Neale Calf TBC
Jack Payne Knee Season
Updated: September 16, 2025

In the mix

Unless something changes between now and Saturday's preliminary final against Collingwood, you can expect the Lions to run out with the same 23 that defeated Gold Coast at the weekend. Neale has said he is trying to get back for a Grand Final should Brisbane qualify, although the chances still seem close to zero as the club suspects his injury is still three to five weeks from recovery. But while there's a chance, you never know. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harvey Harrison Knee Season
Jeremy Howe Groin Test
Tew Jiath Quad Season
Reef McInnes Knee Season
Jakob Ryan Foot Season
Iliro Smit Foot Season
Lachie Sullivan Knee Season
Charlie West Foot Test
Updated: September 16, 2025

In the mix

Howe is pushing to return for the preliminary final after missing the win over Adelaide due to a groin injury. The veteran has built up his training loads over the past week but will need to prove his fitness on Thursday to be declared fit to face Brisbane. Brody Mihocek has been dealing with a toe injury but rarely misses games and is expected to face the Lions. Bobby Hill is pushing to return but has played only one game since round 15. Dan McStay was dropped for the first final with Mason Cox replacing him in the 22. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Toby Conway Foot Season
Jake Kolodjashnij Hip Season
Rhys Stanley Hamstring Test
Updated: September 16, 2025

In the mix

Stanley has resumed training after the hamstring issue that forced him out of the qualifying final but he remains in some doubt to return against Hawthorn on Friday night. Given Mark Blicavs' excellent outing against Brisbane (20 disposals, 26 hitouts, six clearances and a goal), there’s every chance Chris Scott sticks with the same midfield setup against Hawks big man Lloyd Meek and his onballers. If the Cats win through to the Grand Final and Stanley trains strongly, Geelong’s match committee will have a tougher decision to make but as it stands, expect the Cats to go in unchanged on Friday night. - Michael Rogers 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Luke Breust Knee Season
Calsher Dear Hamstring 1 week
Will Day Foot Season
Finn Maginness Kidney Season
Harry Morrison Quad Season
Noah Mraz Knee 1 week
Updated: September 16, 2025

In the mix

Dear has been ruled out again for Friday night’s preliminary final against Geelong. The young spearhead suffered a hamstring strain in the first final and will need at least one more week to recover. Jack Ginnivan and Jack Gunston both experienced hamstring tightness out of the semi-final win, but are expected to play, while Jarman Impey is dealing with calf tightness but also not considered in any doubt. Breust was the travelling emergency to South Australia with Cam Mackenzie, before the champion small forward tore both his ACL and MCL in the VFL on Saturday. – Josh Gabelich