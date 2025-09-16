Lachie Neale is seen after coming off injured during Brisbane's qualifying final against Geelong on September 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates for the remaining 2025 finalists.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Achilles Season Keidean Coleman Quad Season Tom Doedee Wrist Season Eric Hipwood Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Lachie Neale Calf TBC Jack Payne Knee Season Updated: September 16, 2025

In the mix

Unless something changes between now and Saturday's preliminary final against Collingwood, you can expect the Lions to run out with the same 23 that defeated Gold Coast at the weekend. Neale has said he is trying to get back for a Grand Final should Brisbane qualify, although the chances still seem close to zero as the club suspects his injury is still three to five weeks from recovery. But while there's a chance, you never know. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Harrison Knee Season Jeremy Howe Groin Test Tew Jiath Quad Season Reef McInnes Knee Season Jakob Ryan Foot Season Iliro Smit Foot Season Lachie Sullivan Knee Season Charlie West Foot Test Updated: September 16, 2025

In the mix

Howe is pushing to return for the preliminary final after missing the win over Adelaide due to a groin injury. The veteran has built up his training loads over the past week but will need to prove his fitness on Thursday to be declared fit to face Brisbane. Brody Mihocek has been dealing with a toe injury but rarely misses games and is expected to face the Lions. Bobby Hill is pushing to return but has played only one game since round 15. Dan McStay was dropped for the first final with Mason Cox replacing him in the 22. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot Season Jake Kolodjashnij Hip Season Rhys Stanley Hamstring Test Updated: September 16, 2025

In the mix

Stanley has resumed training after the hamstring issue that forced him out of the qualifying final but he remains in some doubt to return against Hawthorn on Friday night. Given Mark Blicavs' excellent outing against Brisbane (20 disposals, 26 hitouts, six clearances and a goal), there’s every chance Chris Scott sticks with the same midfield setup against Hawks big man Lloyd Meek and his onballers. If the Cats win through to the Grand Final and Stanley trains strongly, Geelong’s match committee will have a tougher decision to make but as it stands, expect the Cats to go in unchanged on Friday night. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Breust Knee Season Calsher Dear Hamstring 1 week Will Day Foot Season Finn Maginness Kidney Season Harry Morrison Quad Season Noah Mraz Knee 1 week Updated: September 16, 2025

In the mix

Dear has been ruled out again for Friday night’s preliminary final against Geelong. The young spearhead suffered a hamstring strain in the first final and will need at least one more week to recover. Jack Ginnivan and Jack Gunston both experienced hamstring tightness out of the semi-final win, but are expected to play, while Jarman Impey is dealing with calf tightness but also not considered in any doubt. Breust was the travelling emergency to South Australia with Cam Mackenzie, before the champion small forward tore both his ACL and MCL in the VFL on Saturday. – Josh Gabelich