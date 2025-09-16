The Free Kick team runs through all the big issues ahead of round six

Breanna Koenen handballs during Brisbane's clash against Hawthorn in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TIME is running out for some players in our AFLW Fantasy teams.

Brisbane's Breanna Koenen (DEF, $817,000) and Melbourne's Paxy Paxman (DEF, $834,000) could be among the players coaches look to trade out ahead of round six.

But who should coaches be targeting, and who are the value options?

The Free Kick team runs through all the strategy and more as the AFLW Fantasy season hits the halfway point.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:00 - Introduction

2:20 - Shipping report

10:10 - Watch and wait scoreboard

11:44 - Which defenders need to go?

16:48 - Koenen and Paxy going in the wrong direction

20:04 - Which mids need trading?

22:10 - DC talks about Centra strategies

23:20 - Forwards in need of the flick

24:25 - Liam's thoughts on Zanker

25:55 - Stone's throw out of our teams per Jono?

28:30 - Round 6 trade targets

31:21 - Midfield upgrade strategy discussion

36:02 - AAnderson and Molloy OR Garner and Toogood?

37:19 - Can Jono convince you to trade for Garner?

40:40 - Liam's Ella envy

43:09 - Defender targets

45:16 - DC preference for Shelly Heath?

49:17 - Who are the best rookie targets?

53:43 - Q&A

58:59 - Captains corner

1:01:39 - Trade plans

1:06:38 - Outro

