Much-loved defender Sam Frost has announced his retirement after 14 seasons at the top level

Sam Frost handballs during the round one match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM FROST has returned to Hawthorn on Saturday morning to announce his retirement in front of his former teammates at the Kennedy Community Centre.

Frost addressed the players at the Hawks' new training base in Dingley ahead of one the club's final sessions of 2025.

The 32-year-old was delisted at the end of September after making 94 appearances across six seasons with Hawthorn, following 70 games for Melbourne and 21 for Greater Western Sydney.

Frost explored playing for a fourth club across October and November – 12 months after Sydney offered him the chance to move back to play in New South Wales – but is now content to move on with the next phase of his life.

The 194cm key defender produced the best season of his career in 2024, but struggled for senior opportunities this year, following the arrival of star backmen Tom Barrass and Josh Battle.

Despite spending most of his final season stuck at Box Hill, Frost impressed many at Hawthorn with the way he carried himself and helped younger players develop in the VFL.

Sam Frost entering the rooms after Box Hill's win over Brisbane in the VFL semi-final at Box Hill City Oval on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Frost expressed his gratitude to Greater Western Sydney for taking a chance on him as a rookie at the end of 2011 and for Hawthorn helping him become a family man later in his career.

"I'd like to thank the Greater Western Sydney Football Club, the Melbourne Football Club and the Hawthorn Football Club for affording me the opportunity to live out a childhood dream of playing AFL football," Frost told AFL.com.au.

Sam Frost poses during a GWS portrait session at Olympic Park, Sydney on February 4, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

"In particular I'd like to thank the Hawks for helping me to become a teammate, partner and father I can be proud of as I finish my career.

"After 14 years and 185 game I've had incredible highs and shattering lows and will retire with no regrets, only gratitude for the experiences I have had and the people who have helped shape them. I look forward to discovering what's next for my family and I."