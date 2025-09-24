Hawthorn has farewelled Sam Frost and Jasper Scaife after they were informed that they will not be offered contracts for the 2026 season

Sam Frost entering the rooms after Box Hill's win over Brisbane in the VFL semi-final at Box Hill City Oval on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has delisted key defender Sam Frost and untried forward Jasper Scaife.

Frost, 32, played 94 games for the Hawks, who were his third club, after arriving at the end of 2019.

But after featuring 24 times last year, he was limited to just two games in 2025.

Selected in the 2024 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Scaife didn't play an AFL game for the Hawks.

"While these sorts of changes happen every year, we'd like to acknowledge Sam and Jasper's maturity throughout the process," Hawthorn national recruiting and list manager Mark McKenzie said.

"With 94 games across six seasons, Sam has been a terrific servant of our footy club, and we’d like to wish him, his fiancée Laura, and their daughter Charlotte all the best in their next chapter.

"We'd also like to thank Jasper for his contribution to Hawthorn, he showed great dedication and commitment during his time at the club."

The only other list change for the Hawks so far is the retirement of three-time premiership forward Luke Breust.

Hawthorn's season came to an end with a preliminary final loss to Geelong last week.