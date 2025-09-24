It is shaping as an off-season of change for the Demons

Christian Petracca in action during Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE could be this year's "trade shaper", according to AFL.com.au trade and draft expert Cal Twomey.

It could be an off-season of change for the Demons, who have appointed Steven King as their new coach following the sacking of Simon Goodwin last month.

But there could still be more movement to come, with superstar Christian Petracca potentially on the way out and defender Steven May told to explore his options, while the Demons have interest in Gold Coast's Sam Flanders and Collingwood's Brody Mihocek, among others.

"Midfield clearly has been a target for them. They ran close for Marcus Windhager if he was to move. Obviously decided last week that he was going to stay at St Kilda on a four-year deal so he's remaining there," Twomey said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Wednesday.

"Sam Flanders has been in their target range for a while. Steven King as the new coach appointment has already had discussions with Sam Flanders, having previously coached him at Gold Coast so that's a handy link.

"They looked at the small forward market with Malcolm Rosas jnr, but I expect him to go to either Sydney or Richmond at this point.

"I think Melbourne is going to be a trade shaper.

"I don't think the Steven May move is a blockbuster in terms of what the deal looks like, but he's a significant name."

Twomey added: "Brody Mihocek, clearly, would be an option for them given Melbourne's young forward line. I think he'd add to that group, and Wade Derksen as well, they've been after for a couple of years.

"The Petracca one and Clayton Oliver, too, what happens with 'Clarry', if anything, late in the period. I don't think he's a target number one, two or three for most clubs chasing midfielders but there's still going to be a look at him and a consideration given some of the form he played with late in the year."

Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver at Melbourne training on November 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda ruck Max Heath and Greater Western Sydney tall Wade Derksen are expected to join the Demons this off-season.

But most of the talk centres around the future of Petracca, who has interest from Adelaide, Gold Coast and Hawthorn.

"I think the time is right for this marriage to part and to split," Twomey said.

"It's been a fantastic marriage between the Melbourne Football Club and Christian Petracca, he's their only North Smith medallist, he's a premiership hero from 2021.

"But with four years to go on his contract, I think a fresh start would benefit him, and also Melbourne with a new coach coming in can assess what the actual trade outcome can be for Christian Petracca."