THE RUNS are on the board. Now it is over to the clubs.

Draft seasons around the country are finished and the audition period for prospective picks is over. All that awaits are Telstra AFL Draft Combines, including the national and state trials, before clubs then get to work on finalising their orders before November's intake.

This is our third Phantom Form Guide ranking of the season, and there is plenty of movement and a handful of new faces to feature in the top 30.

Remember, this Form Guide does not take into account where bids will fall on father-son or Academy players, nor is it a prediction of where players will be drafted. It is simply a ranking of the best players in the crop.

Duursma continued to perform in his draft campaign and played well in big games throughout the year. The Brendon Goddard-like prospect can play just about anywhere, he flies for marks, takes on kicks, boots goals in big moments and stepped up when it mattered at under-18 and VFL level late in the season. Duursma is right in the mix to be the No.1 pick and is as talented as any in the draft class this year. He finished the year predominantly as a forward and kicked 16 goals for the Power this year.

Willem Duursma celebrates a goal with teammates during the 2025 Coates Talent League quarter-final between Gippsland Power and Geelong Falcons at Shepley Oval on September 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After his long layoff with back stress fractures, Uwland was keen to get back out onto the field late in the season, which he did for Gold Coast's VFL side. While not dominating, the classy left-footer had enough moments to remind everyone of his standing in the pecking order of this year's draft after being a bottom-aged All-Australian at under-18 level. The Suns Academy prospect has Errol Gulden traits with his hard running and smart kicking and can move around the centre square to start his AFL career.

Zeke Uwland runs with the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Tasmania at the AFL National Development Championships Under-16s on July 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

After getting a taste of VFL action with Essendon in August, where he kicked 3.2, Duff-Tytler played forward for the Cannons in their finals series, including kicking 2.5 in wildcard round against Oakleigh. He also had 21 disposals and 14 hitouts that day, showing his capacity to get around the ground and have an impact. He has not only looked at Tom De Koning in the ruck but also Riley Thilthorpe in attack and is keen to be able to have an impact in both positions.

'The Rocket' is the most exciting player in this year's pool – when he's got the ball it's must-watch. You aren't sure exactly what's coming next with Patterson because he sometimes makes it up on the go and backs himself with his pure speed and dash. But beyond that the Suns Academy player understands the game well, sees options and can be really important in how he sets up his team's attack from half-back or through the midfield. Patterson is dynamic in every sense.

Aside from the stellar performances over the past two years, the capacity to hit targets by hand and foot and step up when his team needs him, Annable is a draftee with leadership and someone his teammates have followed behind in recent seasons. The Brisbane Academy prospect played in the Lions' VFL side in the finals and averaged 21 disposals and nearly four tackles across his eight VFL games. Annable is a footballer's footballer and is ready to go.

The bolter of this year's pack is firmly in the best group of prospects. And it has come from nowhere. After being cut from the Dandenong Stingrays squad, Robey burst onto the scene mid-year with the Eastern Ranges. At first it was as a connector half-forward who marked on the lead and was effective around goal. But his past month Robey has exploded to be a midfielder with burst, size and strength, having amassed 40 disposals and three goals against Western Jets and then two goals and 25 disposals against the Calder Cannons the following week. In the Grand Final last weekend, he played predominantly forward and booted four goals to show his class in attack. Robey was a lot of clubs' best kept secret but has just kept rising and is well in contention inside the top 10 picks having been elevated to the national Draft Combine.

Finished his season with a bang, being named best afield in the Coates Talent League Grand Final after collecting 25 disposals and 15 marks across half-back. Taylor was a key member of Eastern's premiership season throughout the year and shapes as an early selection on draft night. There's a bit of Josh Weddle to Taylor in his attacking mindset and capacity to take the game on and work it out on the go. Taylor is a taller defender who can play on a range of different forwards and he has shut plenty of the dangerous options out of games across this season. At AFL level he could be the type of backman to be used wherever required.

The Carlton father-son prospect is the best key defender in the draft. He intercepts, he stops, he negates, he marks and he uses the ball comfortably. The son of Blues' dual premiership player Peter was injured last season but returned this year to star for Murray and Vic Country, including perhaps his best game of the year against Vic Metro in the under-18 carnival. He will attract an early bid for the Blues to match.

Harry Dean in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Allies and Victoria Country at Ikon Park on July 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It is Sharp's size and strength which gave him an edge this season across all levels he played. The bigger-bodied inside midfielder does what he does: he breaks tackles, he busts through clearances, he finds the ball and doesn't play many bad games. He was able to put together some promising SANFL league games for Central District having starred for South Australia and being named captain of the under-18 All-Australian team.

Schubert made his debut for Central District's SANFL side in the first week of finals and kicked a goal from eight disposals while not looking out of place. The broad-shouldered key forward is a hard worker who showed that persistence throughout South Australia's under-18 carnival as the dominant key forward in the championships. Schubert kicked 28 goals from 13 games for Central's under-18 team as well.

The classy left-footer was a consistent member of every side he played in this year, with Lindsay enjoying some key moments early in the season with the AFL Academy and also Vic Country, where he was co-captain. Lindsay can distribute the ball off half-back and also play up the ground as well, where he sees things unfold nicely.

Josh Lindsay in action during the 2025 Coates Talent League quarter-final between Gippsland Power and Geelong Falcons at Shepley Oval on September 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Farrow helped steer his team to a finals win over Swan Districts late last month when he gathered 26 disposals in a strong outing. At colts level the tall left-footer averaged 25 disposals, and he also featured for West Perth's league side in three games, where he didn't look out of place in averaging 18 disposals. Farrow might start his AFL career as a half-back who can drive the ball forward but it has been his move into the midfield that has had scouts excited from about mid-year onwards. There's some Jordan Dawson traits there.

Jacob Farrow in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Allies and Western Australia at Marvel Stadium on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

'The Sizzler' is certainly an eye-catcher through the midfield when he gets his jets on. Grlj is fast and knows it – he likes to run past opponents and leave them in his trail and he enjoyed a good back end to the season with the Oakleigh Chargers and also at Richmond VFL where he got some good opportunities. Grlj's spark and take-'em-on attitude with the ball as an outside midfielder sets him apart from some of the bigger inside focused midfielders in the top rungs of the board.

Marsh kicked three goals against Sturt in West Adelaide's under-18 side, three again in the semi-final against Sturt and then was held goalless in the Grand Final earlier this month. It was only the second time in 15 under-18 games for Westies this season that Marsh didn't kick a goal, with his season tally finishing at 30 at that level to go with his 12 for South Australia at the carnival. Marsh is a tall forward who finishes efficiently and is crafty and clever inside 50.

Cumming's season was cut short at the end by a shoulder injury, which came after perhaps his best block of form for the season. He was a consistent member of South Australia's title-winning team and his size as a midfielder-forward has excited clubs given he can also mark well for a player his size. His 21-disposal and three-goal game against North Adelaide was one of his best for the season.

Sam Cumming tries to break a tackle from Adam Sweid during South Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Metro on June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It was a quarter of football that summed up Greeves' season. After spending time in the midfield in Eastern's preliminary final against Greater Western Victoria Rebels, Greeves was stationed deep in attack for the third term and booted four goals. He finished with 35 disposals and 4.2 and highlighted his forward presence, which has been on show through the season. He finished with 24 touches and a clever goal in the Grand Final win over Sandringham on Saturday.

Oliver Greeves handballs during the Coates Talent League Grand Final between Eastern Ranges and Sandringham Dragons on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Phillipou remains a player of interest to clubs in the top range of the draft because of what he can do: run and run, he has bursts of speed, he can fly for marks, he kicks goals and does it all through the midfield too. He has been somewhat off the radar compared to other players because of injury ruling him out of the carnival for South Australia but the younger brother of St Kilda's Mattaes is highly talented.

Jevan Phillipou in action for Woodville-West Torrens. Picture: SANFL

The forward line firecracker of this year, Dovaston likes kicking goals and does plenty of it. He booted 38 goals for the Ranges across their season and finished the year superbly in the finals series, with four majors in the wildcard round, three in the qualifying final, two in the prelim and two in the Grand Final, including a game-changing second quarter as he finished with a season-high 24 disposals. That followed a consistent carnival for Vic Metro, where he booted nine goals across the series. The small forward plays to his smarts, is crafty at ground level and always finds ways to hit the scoreboard. Plus, he has the required level of cheek that comes with the modern-day small forwards.

Lachy Dovaston celebrates a goal during the Coates Talent League Grand Final between Eastern Ranges and Sandringham Dragons on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hibbins-Hargreaves' best work this year has tended to come as a forward, where he was on fire for Vic Country at the under-18 carnival against Western Australia when he kicked four goals and also where he played mainly after returning from injury for the Dandenong Stingrays. His big game was there, when he had 29 disposals and booted five to show his midfield-forward mix. Athletically he is exciting and he backs himself with the ball in his hands.

Along with his Eastern teammates Sullivan Robey, Taylor was one of two players to be upgraded to the national Draft Combine list after initially being a state Combine invitee. That shows the level of interest in Taylor, whose back half of the season has put him in top-20 contention. The half-back has become a ball-magnet and likes to take off and set things up from defence. He has averaged 21 disposals for the season and clubs liken him to when Ed Richards rose to be a first-round pick late in his draft year from the half-back flank.

Oskar Taylor in action during the Eastern Ranges' Coates Talent League clash against the Gold Coast Academy on May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ludowyke's season ended at the national carnival, when he went down with a PCL knee injury against the Allies and had the rest of his year cut short. The athletic key forward moulds his game on fellow left-footer Aaron Cadman and he pieced together some strong form earlier in the year with the Sandringham Dragons and also for the AFL Academy.

An in-and-under terrier who fights for the footy in his hands, gets it moving then chases it again. After missing all of last year with an ACL injury, Sweid got moving early this season and established himself as one of the consistent midfielders in the Calder and Vic Metro line-ups. He finished the season averaging 25 disposals and is tied to Essendon as a Next Generation Academy player.

King has produced some memorable moments and snippets this season that have highlighted his high-end athletic attributes, like his two-goal and one-speccy game for the Allies mid-year. He is brave in the air and goes for his grabs. The Swans Academy prospect is more projection than production at this stage but played some VFL late in the year for Sydney, including a two-goal effort against GWS.

Finished his season in good touch, playing in midfield roles and gathering 30 disposals then 31 in successive weeks for Central District's under-18 team. Nairn had shown his wares as a medium forward in South Australia's undefeated championships run, including a haul of seven goals against Western Australia. He has a classy left-foot kick and natural game instincts.

It has been a terrific second half of the season for Ison and he has pushed into the Form Guide top 30 based on those performances. The tall forward/midfielder is a unique player given his shape, size and versatility, and his sharp left-foot kicking is a real asset. Ison averaged 22 disposals across the last month of Oakleigh's season, including 30 disposals and 1.3 against Calder in the wildcard round. Carlton has access to Ison as a Next Generation Academy player and he is expected to attract a bid somewhere in the second round.

Jack Ison is seen at Carlton training on July 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Gold Coast Academy midfielder is one of a batch of midfielders who compiled consistent campaigns through 2025. Addinsall had an interrupted championships with the Allies due to a hamstring strain but had put together a strong run of games with the Suns Academy and also featured at VFL level with the club. Gold Coast will have first call on Addinsall but other clubs also like him given his production.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: Beau Addinsall of the Suns fires off a handpass during the 2025 Coates Talent League Boys Round 05 match between Eastern Ranges and Gold Coast Suns Academy at Box Hill City Oval on May 04, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Craig Dooley/AFL Photos)

The South Australian wingman was named in the under-18 All-Australian team following an exciting carnival, but his season was ended shortly after, when he suffered a torn ACL and underwent a knee reconstruction. Barker has speed, can go aerial and also booted goals in three of the four South Australian under-18 games. If not for the injury then Barker could have pushed higher up the board.

Harley Barker in action during South Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Metro on June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A key defender who has shot up the list in the second half of this season. Injury kept him out of the start of the under-18 championships for SA but he came back for the end of the carnival. Clubs have been taken by his enthusiasm for stopping and shutting down opponents, which he did in the under-18 Grand Final against West Adelaide, when he blanketed Mitch Marsh.

Blake Thredgold handballs during South Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Country on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

There's no doubt about El Achkar's prowess around goal. The Calder Cannons small is at the feet of nearly every contest and had a very busy season in the forward 50, kicking 28 goals from 11 games for the Cannons. Included in that were seven games of three goals or more. He also kicked three goals on debut for Essendon's VFL side, having trained plenty with the Bombers as part of their Next Generation Academy program.

The supremely talented small forward finished his year in brilliant touch, booting four goals in Glenelg's reserves Grand Final win over Sturt. One of them showed his fast feet and fast thinking, as he sidestepped an opponent on the boundary line from a set shot and slotted the goal on the run. Pickett, a cousin of Melbourne's Kysaiah, kicked 32 goals from 18 reserves games this year, and five goals in three senior appearances. He turns 20 in December but has plenty of clubs closely tracking him given his class and pace.