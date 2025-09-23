David Barham's three-year reign pushed Essendon further into the mire and Andrew Welsh may not be able to turn the ship around quickly, writes Damian Barrett

IT BEGAN without a well-devised plan and unsurprisingly unfolded and ended disastrously.

In between, there were three years that somehow, given its already very low base, pushed the Essendon Football Club further into mess.

David Barham's presidency of the Bombers formally ended on Tuesday morning when he used his favourite form of media – a letter to club members – to announce that vice-president Andrew Welsh would be taking control.

The morning after attending the Brownlow Medal and a week after seemingly acting as a representative of all AFL clubs in an ugly political fight over the composition of the AFL Commission, Barham stood down, citing that: "My guiding principle has always been what is in the best interests of the club. This is another."

Retreating from Essendon was not Barham's intent, but he had no choice. They were coming for him from everywhere. His own board, former directors, past and current players and even the current captain Zach Merrett, who will almost certainly win a sixth club best-and-fairest next week, were lining up against him and becoming united in a view that the club was incapable of returning to on and off-field respectability with him in charge.

The Merrett disillusionment with Essendon remains significant and multi-faceted, and he remains desperate to get to Hawthorn. But with Barham as president, there was zero chance that he wouldn't have sought a way to break his contract in the upcoming trade period. With Barham no longer president, there is at least a longshot chance that he could walk back into The Hangar. Let's go with 66-1.

Merrett's preparedness to allow his meeting with Hawks coach Sam Mitchell to become public, via the reporting of Tom Morris, was the nuclear option on his latest exploration of a way out of the club at which he played the first of his 251 matches in 2014.

It was also the wrecking ball finish to Barham's reign. Essendon's No.1 ruckman Sam Draper had previously announced he would be leaving as a free agent. Late Tuesday, contracted backman Jordan Ridley, having wanted to also leave, told the club he would be staying.

As unplanned as it was, it was a far cleaner exit for Barham as president than it was entry. In August 2022, having already been on the Essendon board for seven years, he rolled then-president Paul Brasher, publicly humiliated his contracted coach Ben Rutten before sacking him in the hope of landing Alastair Clarkson. His mayhem forced the exit of CEO Xavier Campbell.

Barham appointed Andrew Thorburn as Campbell's replacement. Thorburn lasted one day, standing down amid a public outcry over his involvement with a church which had controversial views on abortion and homosexuality.

Two months later, Essendon admitted that Thorburn's exit "should have been handled better and apologises for the impact it had on Mr Thorburn, his family and others".

Only last week it was revealed that Barham had said to 1965 premiership player Ted Fordham to "go and barrack for another f---ing football club".

Since its last win in a final, Essendon's ladder finishes have unfolded this way: 13, 15, 12, 12, eight, 14, eight, 11, 9, 7, 15, 18, 8, 11, 8, 13, 8, 15, 11, 11, 15.

Barham standing down saved the Bombers from more boardroom upheaval this week, and Welsh stepping up into the main role has appeased some of the angry and agitated powerbrokers.

But only some. It hasn't removed the possibility of a full-on board challenge. The stability that this club has long sought maybe unachievable for some time yet.

