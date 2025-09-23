Chris Fagan and Charlie Cameron celebrate after Brisbane's semi-final win over Gold Coast at the Gabba on September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan has been named coach of the year by his peers for the second year in a row, becoming the first three-time winner of the AFL Coaches Association's Allan Jeans award.

Fagan, whose Lions side is gunning for back-to-back premierships on Saturday, finished on 305 votes, winning the award ahead of Chris Scott (245 votes) and Matthew Nicks (128).

Members of the AFLCA vote for the award on a 3-2-1 basis, based on performances up until the preliminary finals and factoring in available resources and the talent on a list.

Having previously won in 2019 and 2024, Fagan is the first three-time winner in the award's 22-year history.

Chris Fagan and Cam Rayner after the Semi Final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba, September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm part of a committed team of coaches and support staff at the Lions who strive to deliver a high-quality program on a daily basis to bring out the best in our players," Fagan said.

"The energy and expertise that our coaches bring to their roles has been pivotal to our consistency and success as a team. I know it's my name that goes on the trophy, but in reality, it's the work of the coaching group that matters most and so I accept this award on behalf of everyone who works in our Football Department at the Lions.

"I also want to recognise and thank the players for their efforts. The main responsibility for performance sits on their shoulders. The players at the Lions are great characters and committed professionals who make our job as coaches so enjoyable and rewarding."

The award is named after legendary coach Jeans, a four-time VFL premiership winning coach across stints at St Kilda and Hawthorn, while he also had one year as coach of Richmond. He finished his career with 357 wins from 576 games, placing him fourth all time.

Allan Jeans Coach of the Year Award

2025 - Chris Fagan

2024 - Chris Fagan

2023 - Adam Kingsley

2022 - Craig McRae

2021 - Simon Goodwin

2020 - Ken Hinkley

2019 - Chris Fagan

2018 - Nathan Buckley

2017 - Damien Hardwick

2016 - Luke Beveridge

2015 - Luke Beveridge

2014 - John Longmire

2013 - Ken Hinkley

2012 - John Longmire

2011 - John Worsford

2010 - Michael Malthouse

2009 - Ross Lyon

2008 - Mark Thompson

2007 - Mark Thompson

2006 - John Worsfold

2005 - Neil Craig

2004 - Mark Williams

2003 - Paul Roos