BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan has been named coach of the year by his peers for the second year in a row, becoming the first three-time winner of the AFL Coaches Association's Allan Jeans award.
Fagan, whose Lions side is gunning for back-to-back premierships on Saturday, finished on 305 votes, winning the award ahead of Chris Scott (245 votes) and Matthew Nicks (128).
Members of the AFLCA vote for the award on a 3-2-1 basis, based on performances up until the preliminary finals and factoring in available resources and the talent on a list.
Having previously won in 2019 and 2024, Fagan is the first three-time winner in the award's 22-year history.
"I'm part of a committed team of coaches and support staff at the Lions who strive to deliver a high-quality program on a daily basis to bring out the best in our players," Fagan said.
"The energy and expertise that our coaches bring to their roles has been pivotal to our consistency and success as a team. I know it's my name that goes on the trophy, but in reality, it's the work of the coaching group that matters most and so I accept this award on behalf of everyone who works in our Football Department at the Lions.
"I also want to recognise and thank the players for their efforts. The main responsibility for performance sits on their shoulders. The players at the Lions are great characters and committed professionals who make our job as coaches so enjoyable and rewarding."
The award is named after legendary coach Jeans, a four-time VFL premiership winning coach across stints at St Kilda and Hawthorn, while he also had one year as coach of Richmond. He finished his career with 357 wins from 576 games, placing him fourth all time.
More to come
Allan Jeans Coach of the Year Award
2025 - Chris Fagan
2024 - Chris Fagan
2023 - Adam Kingsley
2022 - Craig McRae
2021 - Simon Goodwin
2020 - Ken Hinkley
2019 - Chris Fagan
2018 - Nathan Buckley
2017 - Damien Hardwick
2016 - Luke Beveridge
2015 - Luke Beveridge
2014 - John Longmire
2013 - Ken Hinkley
2012 - John Longmire
2011 - John Worsford
2010 - Michael Malthouse
2009 - Ross Lyon
2008 - Mark Thompson
2007 - Mark Thompson
2006 - John Worsfold
2005 - Neil Craig
2004 - Mark Williams
2003 - Paul Roos