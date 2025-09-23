Geelong and Brisbane are ready to do battle in the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Follow it LIVE: Geelong v Brisbane in the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final from 2.30pm AEST

SUMMARY

A pair of modern-day heavyweights face off in a Grand Final for the first time in their history while each has recent experience of stepping onto the biggest stage.

Geelong will play in a seventh decider in 19 seasons and won a flag three years ago. Reigning premier Brisbane is in its third consecutive Grand Final as it seeks to become just the fourth side this century to go back-to-back. This will be the familiar foes' fifth finals meeting in six seasons after they crossed paths in three preliminary finals including one last year, while the Cats outclassed the Lions in a qualifying final three weeks ago.

The Cats are on an ominous eight-match winning streak after fine-tuning during a favourable run home and then proving their premiership credentials with a pair of resounding finals victories. The perennial contenders scored more than 100 points in each of those matches as their attack continues to fire, while the Cats' gut-busting midfield runners have changed the way that the side plays.

The Lions were building a strong record with four straight victories against the Cats, including two this year, until being dismantled in their qualifying final. But Brisbane has shown it can bounce back from a thumping the next time it faces the same opponent in finals wins over Gold Coast and Collingwood. The reigning premiers have history on their side with four of the five teams this century that have lost a qualifying final and then faced the same opponent in a Grand Final, have claimed victory when it matters most.

Geelong enters the Grand Final without Tom Stewart after the gun defender was concussed early in their preliminary final. Mark Blicavs has impressed as first-choice ruck in the Cats' pair of finals wins but could be shifted into defence, especially with Jack Henry also under an injury cloud. That might open the door for Rhys Stanley to return, though Jed Bews is also pushing his case for the defence.

Brisbane has its own selection dilemmas with dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale pressing his claims to play after injuring a calf in the qualifying final against Geelong. Jarrod Berry is holding out hope of playing on Saturday despite dislocating his shoulder for the second time in five weeks in the win over the Magpies.

Where and when: MCG, Saturday September 27, 2.30pm AEST

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?

Qualifying final: Geelong 16.16 (112) defeated Brisbane 11.8 (74) at the MCG

The Cats made a statement and marched into a home preliminary final as they shut down the Lions' key weapons on the way to a comprehensive victory. In an occasionally spiteful opening half, the Cats dominated the clearances and territory battle but left the door open for the Lions with some wayward kicking for goal. Not even a contentious double-goal to livewire Cam Rayner on the cusp of the main break was enough to spark the Lions as the Cats pulled away in the second half.

Round 15: Brisbane 14.8 (92) defeated Geelong 6.15 (51) at GMHBA Stadium

The Lions broke a 22-year hoodoo and spoiled Patrick Dangerfield's milestone celebrations with their first victory on the Cats' home turf since 2003. The reigning premiers broke the game open with four goals in under six minutes in the opening term then held the Cats at arm's length to get their title defence back on track after a lean patch. Logan Morris booted five goals for the second week in a row to take command of the Lions' attack with better still to come from the young forward.

Round 3: Brisbane 10.10 (70) defeated Geelong 9.7 (61) at the Gabba

The Lions showed they could overcome early signs of a premiership hangover as they chased down the Cats for a stirring victory in wet conditions. After trailing by more than five goals on the cusp of the main break, the Lions turned the screws to hold the Cats to only two majors in the second half and pulled off a third come-from-behind win in as many matches. Will Ashcroft (33 disposals, one goal) and Hugh McCluggage (30) helped turn the game as their clean ball-handling stood out.

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Geelong

The Cats' forward line is humming as they have booted more than 100 points in each of their past eight matches, while they finished with 13 different goalkickers the last time they faced the Lions – the equal-most in a final in Champion Data history. Jeremy Cameron set the tone with six shots at goal in the opening term of the qualifying final – the most-ever by a player in a quarter in a final – before Lions defender Darcy Gardiner limited his impact. Geelong had Brisbane on the ropes early in that game with intense pressure as it won the tackle count by 27 to the main break for the best differential in any half of a final. The Cats can hope to start the celebrations early this week after being 17-0 when leading at the last change this year.

Oliver Dempsey is congratulated by Jeremy Cameron and Mark Blicavs after kicking a goal during the Qualifying Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane

The Lions have a flawless record (12-0) when they have won the contested possession count and pressure metric this season, but were beaten 136-120 for contested ball when they met the Cats in a qualifying final. Brisbane conceded 112 points to Geelong in that game – its second-highest score against this year – while it paid a heavy price for being outscored by 37 points in the time-on period of quarters in a 38-point defeat. The Lions are ranked No.2 for both clearance and clearance differential but conceded 50 points from stoppages the last time they faced the Cats as several obvious areas for improvement become clear.

Will Ashcroft handballs during the Qualifying Final between Brisbane and Geelong at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR ...

Geelong



Cats captain Patrick Dangerfield produced one of the all-time great finals performances against the Hawks to lead his side into a Grand Final. The 35-year-old seized command of the contest with his ferocious attack on the football and finished with 31 disposals, 20 contested possessions, eight clearances, nine inside 50s and three goals. It was Dangerfield's highest-rated game since 2019 but it should be no surprise that the veteran is turning back the clock at the right time of year as he continues to be managed through the regular season to be peaking for finals. Dangerfield was critical to Geelong's Grand Final demolition of Sydney three years ago and with a similar display to that - or what he produced last week – can carry his side to within sight of a second premiership during his 10 seasons at the club.

Brisbane



Lions midfielder Hugh McCluggage will have a point to prove after being tagged out of the game by Oisin Mullin as the Cats made a statement in the qualifying final. The All-Australian was restricted to only seven disposals in the 59 minutes he was matched up on Mullin and finished with 14 touches for his lowest tally since round one in 2023. McCluggage has since responded to take control of an onball brigade missing Lachie Neale and was one of the best afield as Brisbane brushed aside Gold Coast and Collingwood to reach a third straight Grand Final. The 27-year-old has shouldered extra responsibility in the Lions' engine room this year and with an improved ability to win his own ball at stoppage or in contests will be critical to his side's hopes of going back-to-back.

Hugh McCluggage in action during the Qualifying Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PREDICTION

Geelong hardly skipped a beat during the run home in the regular season and since the stakes have risen has flicked a switch with a pair of commanding finals victories. Brisbane at its best might still be the best in the competition but after a heavy defeat to its eventual Grand Final opponents three weeks ago forced it to take the long route to the decider, a third trip to the MCG this month will just be a bridge too far in a cliffhanger. Geelong by three points.