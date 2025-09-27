Cody Walker put on a clinic while two forwards fired in the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match on Grand Final morning

Cody Walker poses for a photo after being awarded best on ground during the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON father-son Cody Walker put in another exciting showing to finish off his 2025 campaign, with the athletic midfielder starring on Grand Final morning in the Marsh Futures match at the MCG.

Walker was named the best player of Team Docherty – named after retiring Blue Sam Docherty – after gathering 25 disposals, seven clearances and six inside-50s in an eye-catching performance ahead of the Geelong and Brisbane premiership decider.

The Blues have access to Walker at next year's draft and will be shaping their hand of 2026 draft picks during the upcoming trade period to have enough points to match an early bid for him under the revised draft bidding rules coming into effect.

Cody Walker warms up ahead of the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Recruiters are buoyant on the 2026 draft crop and saw promising signs on Saturday, with forward Gabe Patterson (2.2), Kodah Edwards (2.1, 13 disposals), Aidan McCartney (two goals) and Harry Van Hattum (11 hitouts, one goal) all having good moments for Team Docherty.

But it wasn't enough for that side, with Team Boak – named after retiring Port champion Travis Boak – getting the win by 13 points.

Forward Will Malady was excellent in attack with five goals for the winners in their 14.5 (89) to 11.10 (76) victory, while Marlon Neocleous kicked three goals from 23 disposals as the other leading best players for their side.

'The Nuke' Neocleous was tidy around goal, with his day including a brilliant kick from the boundary line that sailed through.

The Wizard 2.0? 🪄



Marlon Neocleous just kicked an absolute stunner from the boundary in the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures match: https://t.co/qBqWPaX6um pic.twitter.com/PuBpCElx5z — AFL (@AFL) September 27, 2025

Richmond Next Generation Academy prospect Tanner Armstrong had 25 disposals and seven clearances, while Noah Williams had 17 disposals. Cooper Hodge, who has the choice between Brisbane Academy and Hawthorn as a father-son, had 16 touches and a goal in the game as father Luke watched on in the stands.

Dougie Cochrane played mainly as a forward and although he had seven disposals, showed his class and booted a goal.

Cooper Hodge, son of Hawthorn and Brisbane legend Luke Hodge, has hit the scoreboard in the AFL Futures match ⭐️



Watch the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match here: https://t.co/qBqWPaX6um pic.twitter.com/cmMttUPG48 — AFL (@AFL) September 27, 2025

TEAM BOAK 2.1 6.1 9.4 14.5 (89)

TEAM DOCHERTY 2.4 5.5 8.8 11.10 (76)

GOALS

Team Boak: Malady 5, Neocleous 3, White 2, Butler, Cochrane, Hodge, Spawton-Guy

Team Docherty: Edwards 2, McCartney 2, Pickett 2, Knapp, Owen, Van Hattum

TEAM BOAK

# NAME STATE CLUBS 1 Garrison Kenh WA East Perth/Ellenbrook 2 Noah Willliams VIC C Geelong Falcons/St Josephs 3 Arki Butler VIC M Sandringham Dragons/Beaumaris 4 Tanner Armstrong VIC C Murray Bushrangers/Shepparton United 5 Harrison Chapman VIC M Eastern Ranges/Boronia 6 Archie Hill QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Broadbeach 7 William Jenkin NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy/Manly Warringah Wolves 8 Ethan Matthews NSW/ACT GWS GIANTS Academy/South West Sydney 9 Kale Matthews-Hampton SA Sturt/Strathalbyn 10 Sonny Smiler NT NT Academy/Kalkarindji Eagles 11 Marlon Neocleous VIC C Gippsland Power/Traralgon 12 Lucas Robinson WA South Fremantle/Wembley Downs 14 Archie Van Dyk SA South Adelaide/Port Noarlunga 15 Angus White SA South Adelaide/Willunga 16 Cooper Hodge QLD Brisbane Lions Academy/Morningside 17 Dougie Cochrane SA Central District/Port District 18 Xavier Ladbrook VIC C Gippsland Power/Nar Nar Goon 19 Wil Malady VIC C Gippsland Power/Bairnsdale 20 Harvey Spawton-Guy WA West Perth/Ocean Ridge 26 Mitchell Stirling WA Peel Thunder/Baldivis 27 Ethan Herbert SA North Adelaide/Walkerville 28 Lewis Houndsome VIC M Northern Knights/Yarrambat 29 Mitchell Harris SA Woodville-West Torrens/Kadina

