Cody Walker poses for a photo after being awarded best on ground during the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON father-son Cody Walker put in another exciting showing to finish off his 2025 campaign, with the athletic midfielder starring on Grand Final morning in the Marsh Futures match at the MCG.

Walker was named the best player of Team Docherty – named after retiring Blue Sam Docherty – after gathering 25 disposals, seven clearances and six inside-50s in an eye-catching performance ahead of the Geelong and Brisbane premiership decider.

The Blues have access to Walker at next year's draft and will be shaping their hand of 2026 draft picks during the upcoming trade period to have enough points to match an early bid for him under the revised draft bidding rules coming into effect. 

Cody Walker warms up ahead of the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Recruiters are buoyant on the 2026 draft crop and saw promising signs on Saturday, with forward Gabe Patterson (2.2), Kodah Edwards (2.1, 13 disposals), Aidan McCartney (two goals) and Harry Van Hattum (11 hitouts, one goal) all having good moments for Team Docherty.

But it wasn't enough for that side, with Team Boak – named after retiring Port champion Travis Boak – getting the win by 13 points.

Forward Will Malady was excellent in attack with five goals for the winners in their 14.5 (89) to 11.10 (76) victory, while Marlon Neocleous kicked three goals from 23 disposals as the other leading best players for their side. 

'The Nuke' Neocleous was tidy around goal, with his day including a brilliant kick from the boundary line that sailed through.

Richmond Next Generation Academy prospect Tanner Armstrong had 25 disposals and seven clearances, while Noah Williams had 17 disposals. Cooper Hodge, who has the choice between Brisbane Academy and Hawthorn as a father-son, had 16 touches and a goal in the game as father Luke watched on in the stands.

Dougie Cochrane played mainly as a forward and although he had seven disposals, showed his class and booted a goal. 

TEAM BOAK                2.1          6.1          9.4          14.5 (89)
TEAM DOCHERTY       2.4          5.5          8.8          11.10 (76) 

GOALS
Team Boak: Malady 5, Neocleous 3, White 2, Butler, Cochrane, Hodge, Spawton-Guy
Team Docherty: Edwards 2, McCartney 2, Pickett 2, Knapp, Owen, Van Hattum

TEAM BOAK

#

NAME

STATE

CLUBS

1

Garrison Kenh

WA

East Perth/Ellenbrook

2

Noah Willliams

VIC C 

Geelong Falcons/St Josephs

3

Arki Butler

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons/Beaumaris

4

Tanner Armstrong

VIC C 

Murray Bushrangers/Shepparton United

5

Harrison Chapman

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Boronia

6

Archie Hill

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Broadbeach

7

William Jenkin

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy/Manly Warringah Wolves

8

Ethan Matthews

NSW/ACT

GWS GIANTS Academy/South West Sydney

9

Kale Matthews-Hampton

SA

Sturt/Strathalbyn

10

Sonny Smiler

NT

NT Academy/Kalkarindji Eagles

11

Marlon Neocleous

VIC C 

Gippsland Power/Traralgon

12

Lucas Robinson

WA

South Fremantle/Wembley Downs

14

Archie Van Dyk

SA

South Adelaide/Port Noarlunga

15

Angus White

SA

South Adelaide/Willunga

16

Cooper Hodge

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy/Morningside

17

Dougie Cochrane

SA

Central District/Port District

18

Xavier Ladbrook

VIC C 

Gippsland Power/Nar Nar Goon

19

Wil Malady

VIC C 

Gippsland Power/Bairnsdale

20

Harvey Spawton-Guy

WA

West Perth/Ocean Ridge

26

Mitchell Stirling

WA

Peel Thunder/Baldivis

27

Ethan Herbert

SA

North Adelaide/Walkerville

28

Lewis Houndsome

VIC M

Northern Knights/Yarrambat

29

Mitchell Harris

SA

Woodville-West Torrens/Kadina

TEAM DOCHERTY

#

NAME

STATE

CLUBS

1

George Gale

WA

Claremont/Swanbourne

2

Gabriel Patterson

SA

Glenelg/Plympton

3

Jack Gordon

SA

Central District/Port District

4

Kodah Edwards

SA

South Adelaide/Willunga

5

Jordan Knapp

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/North Ringwood

6

Guy Jenkin

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy/Manly Warringah Wolves

7

Cody Walker

VIC C 

Bendigo Pioneers/Echuca

8

Heath Mellody

WA

Claremont/Wembley Downs

9

Caylen Murray

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy/Maroochydore

10

Matthew Owen

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy/Redland-Victoria Point

11

Gus Kennedy

VIC C 

Dandenong Stingrays/Seaford

14

Charlie Bovill

TAS

Tasmania Devils/North Hobart

15

Blake Justice

VIC M

Calder Cannons/Greenvale

16

Aidan McCartney

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy/Willoughby

17

Clancy Snell

VIC C 

Gippsland Power/Mirboo North

18

Darcy Szerszyn

VIC C 

Dandenong Stingrays/Seaford

19

Cody Templeton

VIC C 

Gippsland Power/Warragul Industrials

20

Koby LeCras

WA

West Perth/Cervantes

21

Jack Pickett

VIC C 

Geelong Falcons/Torquay

22

Harry Van Hattum

VIC M

Northern Knights/St Marys

26

Ethan Drever

VIC C 

GWV Rebels/Ballarat

27

Tyson Bradley

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons/Highett

28

Benji van Rooyen

WA

Claremont/Wembley Downs