CARLTON father-son Cody Walker put in another exciting showing to finish off his 2025 campaign, with the athletic midfielder starring on Grand Final morning in the Marsh Futures match at the MCG.
Walker was named the best player of Team Docherty – named after retiring Blue Sam Docherty – after gathering 25 disposals, seven clearances and six inside-50s in an eye-catching performance ahead of the Geelong and Brisbane premiership decider.
The Blues have access to Walker at next year's draft and will be shaping their hand of 2026 draft picks during the upcoming trade period to have enough points to match an early bid for him under the revised draft bidding rules coming into effect.
Recruiters are buoyant on the 2026 draft crop and saw promising signs on Saturday, with forward Gabe Patterson (2.2), Kodah Edwards (2.1, 13 disposals), Aidan McCartney (two goals) and Harry Van Hattum (11 hitouts, one goal) all having good moments for Team Docherty.
But it wasn't enough for that side, with Team Boak – named after retiring Port champion Travis Boak – getting the win by 13 points.
Forward Will Malady was excellent in attack with five goals for the winners in their 14.5 (89) to 11.10 (76) victory, while Marlon Neocleous kicked three goals from 23 disposals as the other leading best players for their side.
'The Nuke' Neocleous was tidy around goal, with his day including a brilliant kick from the boundary line that sailed through.
Richmond Next Generation Academy prospect Tanner Armstrong had 25 disposals and seven clearances, while Noah Williams had 17 disposals. Cooper Hodge, who has the choice between Brisbane Academy and Hawthorn as a father-son, had 16 touches and a goal in the game as father Luke watched on in the stands.
Dougie Cochrane played mainly as a forward and although he had seven disposals, showed his class and booted a goal.
TEAM BOAK 2.1 6.1 9.4 14.5 (89)
TEAM DOCHERTY 2.4 5.5 8.8 11.10 (76)
GOALS
Team Boak: Malady 5, Neocleous 3, White 2, Butler, Cochrane, Hodge, Spawton-Guy
Team Docherty: Edwards 2, McCartney 2, Pickett 2, Knapp, Owen, Van Hattum
TEAM BOAK
|
#
|
NAME
|
STATE
|
CLUBS
|
1
|
Garrison Kenh
|
WA
|
East Perth/Ellenbrook
|
2
|
Noah Willliams
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons/St Josephs
|
3
|
Arki Butler
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons/Beaumaris
|
4
|
Tanner Armstrong
|
VIC C
|
Murray Bushrangers/Shepparton United
|
5
|
Harrison Chapman
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/Boronia
|
6
|
Archie Hill
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Broadbeach
|
7
|
William Jenkin
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy/Manly Warringah Wolves
|
8
|
Ethan Matthews
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS GIANTS Academy/South West Sydney
|
9
|
Kale Matthews-Hampton
|
SA
|
Sturt/Strathalbyn
|
10
|
Sonny Smiler
|
NT
|
NT Academy/Kalkarindji Eagles
|
11
|
Marlon Neocleous
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power/Traralgon
|
12
|
Lucas Robinson
|
WA
|
South Fremantle/Wembley Downs
|
14
|
Archie Van Dyk
|
SA
|
South Adelaide/Port Noarlunga
|
15
|
Angus White
|
SA
|
South Adelaide/Willunga
|
16
|
Cooper Hodge
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy/Morningside
|
17
|
Dougie Cochrane
|
SA
|
Central District/Port District
|
18
|
Xavier Ladbrook
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power/Nar Nar Goon
|
19
|
Wil Malady
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power/Bairnsdale
|
20
|
Harvey Spawton-Guy
|
WA
|
West Perth/Ocean Ridge
|
26
|
Mitchell Stirling
|
WA
|
Peel Thunder/Baldivis
|
27
|
Ethan Herbert
|
SA
|
North Adelaide/Walkerville
|
28
|
Lewis Houndsome
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights/Yarrambat
|
29
|
Mitchell Harris
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens/Kadina
TEAM DOCHERTY
|
#
|
NAME
|
STATE
|
CLUBS
|
1
|
George Gale
|
WA
|
Claremont/Swanbourne
|
2
|
Gabriel Patterson
|
SA
|
Glenelg/Plympton
|
3
|
Jack Gordon
|
SA
|
Central District/Port District
|
4
|
Kodah Edwards
|
SA
|
South Adelaide/Willunga
|
5
|
Jordan Knapp
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/North Ringwood
|
6
|
Guy Jenkin
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy/Manly Warringah Wolves
|
7
|
Cody Walker
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers/Echuca
|
8
|
Heath Mellody
|
WA
|
Claremont/Wembley Downs
|
9
|
Caylen Murray
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy/Maroochydore
|
10
|
Matthew Owen
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy/Redland-Victoria Point
|
11
|
Gus Kennedy
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays/Seaford
|
14
|
Charlie Bovill
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils/North Hobart
|
15
|
Blake Justice
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons/Greenvale
|
16
|
Aidan McCartney
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy/Willoughby
|
17
|
Clancy Snell
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power/Mirboo North
|
18
|
Darcy Szerszyn
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays/Seaford
|
19
|
Cody Templeton
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power/Warragul Industrials
|
20
|
Koby LeCras
|
WA
|
West Perth/Cervantes
|
21
|
Jack Pickett
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons/Torquay
|
22
|
Harry Van Hattum
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights/St Marys
|
26
|
Ethan Drever
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels/Ballarat
|
27
|
Tyson Bradley
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons/Highett
|
28
|
Benji van Rooyen
|
WA
|
Claremont/Wembley Downs