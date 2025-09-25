Team Boak and Team Docherty have been confirmed for the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match, which will be played at the MCG prior to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final.
The teams for this year’s showcase game have been named in honour of recently retired AFL stars Travis Boak and Sam Docherty.
A three-time All Australian and two-time club best and fairest, Boak played 387 games for Port Adelaide and captained the Power from 2013-18.
Docherty played 184 matches for Carlton and the Brisbane Lions and served as the Blues’ co-captain from 2019-21. He was named in the 2017 All Australian Team and won Carlton’s best and fairest in 2016.
The Marsh AFL National Futures Boys program features 46 of the country’s most talented under-17 footballers. All representatives are born in 2008 and will be eligible for selection in the 2026 Telstra AFL Draft.
Players were nominated for the Futures squad by national selectors and AFL club recruiters.
Many of the players who will play in the Futures match will go on to feature in the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys program.
The 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys squad features 16 players who were last year selected in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U16 All Australian Team.
The Futures program will begin on Friday, with players to train at the NEC Hangar from 12:30pm in preparation for Saturday’s showcase match.
The squads will be addressed by Boak and Docherty on Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s match, which will be played from 9:35am as a curtain-raiser to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final between the Geelong Cats and Brisbane Lions.
The 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match will again be played at the MCG as a curtain-raiser to the Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 27, commencing at 9:35am.
Team Boak will be coached by Calder Cannons boys coach Sam Willatt. Former Hawthorn and Port Adelaide star Chad Wingard will serve as an assistant alongside Jarrod Cotton and Michael Glassborow.
Team Docherty will be coached by Dandenong Stingrays boys coach Nick Cox. Geelong ruck and 2025 AFLCA Women’s Pathway Scholarship winner Kate Darby will be an assistant coach, alongside Mark Clayton and Rhett McLennan.
2025 MARSH AFL NATIONAL FUTURES BOYS MATCH
Team Boak vs Team Docherty
Saturday, September 27
9:35am
MCG
BROADCAST
The 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match will be broadcast live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App.
TEAM BOAK
|
#
|
NAME
|
STATE
|
CLUBS
|
1
|
Garrison Kenh
|
WA
|
East Perth/Ellenbrook
|
2
|
Noah Willliams
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons/St Josephs
|
3
|
Arki Butler
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons/Beaumaris
|
4
|
Tanner Armstrong
|
VIC C
|
Murray Bushrangers/Shepparton United
|
5
|
Harrison Chapman
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/Boronia
|
6
|
Archie Hill
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Broadbeach
|
7
|
William Jenkin
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy/Manly Warringah Wolves
|
8
|
Ethan Matthews
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS GIANTS Academy/South West Sydney
|
9
|
Kale Matthews-Hampton
|
SA
|
Sturt/Strathalbyn
|
10
|
Sonny Smiler
|
NT
|
NT Academy/Kalkarindji Eagles
|
11
|
Marlon Neocleous
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power/Traralgon
|
12
|
Lucas Robinson
|
WA
|
South Fremantle/Wembley Downs
|
13
|
Mitchell Stirling
|
WA
|
Peel Thunder/Baldivis
|
14
|
Archie Van Dyk
|
SA
|
South Adelaide/Port Noarlunga
|
15
|
Angus White
|
SA
|
South Adelaide/Willunga
|
16
|
Cooper Hodge
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy/Morningside
|
17
|
Dougie Cochrane
|
SA
|
Central District/Port District
|
18
|
Xavier Ladbrook
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power/Nar Nar Goon
|
19
|
Wil Malady
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power/Bairnsdale
|
20
|
Harvey Spawton-Guy
|
WA
|
West Perth/Ocean Ridge
|
27
|
Ethan Herbert
|
SA
|
North Adelaide/Walkerville
|
28
|
Lewis Houndsome
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights/Yarrambat
|
29
|
Mitchell Harris
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens/Kadina
TEAM DOCHERTY
|
#
|
NAME
|
STATE
|
CLUBS
|
1
|
George Gale
|
WA
|
Claremont/Swanbourne
|
2
|
Gabriel Patterson
|
SA
|
Glenelg/Plympton
|
3
|
Jack Gordon
|
SA
|
Central District/Port District
|
4
|
Kodah Edwards
|
SA
|
South Adelaide/Willunga
|
5
|
Jordan Knapp
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/North Ringwood
|
6
|
Guy Jenkin
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy/Manly Warringah Wolves
|
7
|
Cody Walker
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers/Echuca
|
8
|
Heath Mellody
|
WA
|
Claremont/Wembley Downs
|
9
|
Caylen Murray
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy/Maroochydore
|
10
|
Matthew Owen
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy/Redland-Victoria Point
|
11
|
Gus Kennedy
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays/Seaford
|
14
|
Charlie Bovill
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils/North Hobart
|
15
|
Blake Justice
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons/Greenvale
|
16
|
Aidan McCartney
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy/Willoughby
|
17
|
Clancy Snell
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power/Mirboo North
|
18
|
Darcy Szerszyn
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays/Seaford
|
18
|
Cody Templeton
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power/Warragul Industrials
|
20
|
Koby LeCras
|
WA
|
West Perth/Cervantes
|
21
|
Jack Pickett
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons/Torquay
|
22
|
Harry Van Hattum
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights/St Marys
|
26
|
Ethan Drever
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels/Ballarat
|
27
|
Tyson Bradley
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons/Highett
|
28
|
Benji van Rooyen
|
WA
|
Claremont/Wembley Downs