Team Boak and Team Docherty have been confirmed for the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match, which will be played at the MCG prior to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The teams for this year’s showcase game have been named in honour of recently retired AFL stars Travis Boak and Sam Docherty.

A three-time All Australian and two-time club best and fairest, Boak played 387 games for Port Adelaide and captained the Power from 2013-18.

Docherty played 184 matches for Carlton and the Brisbane Lions and served as the Blues’ co-captain from 2019-21. He was named in the 2017 All Australian Team and won Carlton’s best and fairest in 2016.

The Marsh AFL National Futures Boys program features 46 of the country’s most talented under-17 footballers. All representatives are born in 2008 and will be eligible for selection in the 2026 Telstra AFL Draft.

Players were nominated for the Futures squad by national selectors and AFL club recruiters.

Many of the players who will play in the Futures match will go on to feature in the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys program.

The 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys squad features 16 players who were last year selected in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U16 All Australian Team.

The Futures program will begin on Friday, with players to train at the NEC Hangar from 12:30pm in preparation for Saturday’s showcase match.

The squads will be addressed by Boak and Docherty on Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s match, which will be played from 9:35am as a curtain-raiser to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final between the Geelong Cats and Brisbane Lions.

The 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match will again be played at the MCG as a curtain-raiser to the Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 27, commencing at 9:35am.

Team Boak will be coached by Calder Cannons boys coach Sam Willatt. Former Hawthorn and Port Adelaide star Chad Wingard will serve as an assistant alongside Jarrod Cotton and Michael Glassborow.

Team Docherty will be coached by Dandenong Stingrays boys coach Nick Cox. Geelong ruck and 2025 AFLCA Women’s Pathway Scholarship winner Kate Darby will be an assistant coach, alongside Mark Clayton and Rhett McLennan.

2025 MARSH AFL NATIONAL FUTURES BOYS MATCH

Team Boak vs Team Docherty

Saturday, September 27

9:35am

MCG

BROADCAST

The 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match will be broadcast live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App.

TEAM BOAK

# NAME STATE CLUBS 1 Garrison Kenh WA East Perth/Ellenbrook 2 Noah Willliams VIC C Geelong Falcons/St Josephs 3 Arki Butler VIC M Sandringham Dragons/Beaumaris 4 Tanner Armstrong VIC C Murray Bushrangers/Shepparton United 5 Harrison Chapman VIC M Eastern Ranges/Boronia 6 Archie Hill QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Broadbeach 7 William Jenkin NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy/Manly Warringah Wolves 8 Ethan Matthews NSW/ACT GWS GIANTS Academy/South West Sydney 9 Kale Matthews-Hampton SA Sturt/Strathalbyn 10 Sonny Smiler NT NT Academy/Kalkarindji Eagles 11 Marlon Neocleous VIC C Gippsland Power/Traralgon 12 Lucas Robinson WA South Fremantle/Wembley Downs 13 Mitchell Stirling WA Peel Thunder/Baldivis 14 Archie Van Dyk SA South Adelaide/Port Noarlunga 15 Angus White SA South Adelaide/Willunga 16 Cooper Hodge QLD Brisbane Lions Academy/Morningside 17 Dougie Cochrane SA Central District/Port District 18 Xavier Ladbrook VIC C Gippsland Power/Nar Nar Goon 19 Wil Malady VIC C Gippsland Power/Bairnsdale 20 Harvey Spawton-Guy WA West Perth/Ocean Ridge 27 Ethan Herbert SA North Adelaide/Walkerville 28 Lewis Houndsome VIC M Northern Knights/Yarrambat 29 Mitchell Harris SA Woodville-West Torrens/Kadina

TEAM DOCHERTY