Team Boak and Team Docherty have been confirmed for the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match, which will be played at the MCG prior to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The teams for this year’s showcase game have been named in honour of recently retired AFL stars Travis Boak and Sam Docherty.

A three-time All Australian and two-time club best and fairest, Boak played 387 games for Port Adelaide and captained the Power from 2013-18.

Docherty played 184 matches for Carlton and the Brisbane Lions and served as the Blues’ co-captain from 2019-21. He was named in the 2017 All Australian Team and won Carlton’s best and fairest in 2016.

The Marsh AFL National Futures Boys program features 46 of the country’s most talented under-17 footballers. All representatives are born in 2008 and will be eligible for selection in the 2026 Telstra AFL Draft.

Players were nominated for the Futures squad by national selectors and AFL club recruiters.

Many of the players who will play in the Futures match will go on to feature in the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys program.

The 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys squad features 16 players who were last year selected in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U16 All Australian Team.

The Futures program will begin on Friday, with players to train at the NEC Hangar from 12:30pm in preparation for Saturday’s showcase match.

The squads will be addressed by Boak and Docherty on Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s match, which will be played from 9:35am as a curtain-raiser to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final between the Geelong Cats and Brisbane Lions.

Team Boak will be coached by Calder Cannons boys coach Sam Willatt. Former Hawthorn and Port Adelaide star Chad Wingard will serve as an assistant alongside Jarrod Cotton and Michael Glassborow.

Team Docherty will be coached by Dandenong Stingrays boys coach Nick Cox. Geelong ruck and 2025 AFLCA Women’s Pathway Scholarship winner Kate Darby will be an assistant coach, alongside Mark Clayton and Rhett McLennan.

2025 MARSH AFL NATIONAL FUTURES BOYS MATCH

Team Boak vs Team Docherty
Saturday, September 27
9:35am
MCG

BROADCAST

The 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match will be broadcast live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App.

TEAM BOAK

#

NAME

STATE

CLUBS

1

Garrison Kenh

WA

East Perth/Ellenbrook

2

Noah Willliams

VIC C 

Geelong Falcons/St Josephs

3

Arki Butler

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons/Beaumaris

4

Tanner Armstrong

VIC C 

Murray Bushrangers/Shepparton United

5

Harrison Chapman

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Boronia

6

Archie Hill

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Broadbeach

7

William Jenkin

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy/Manly Warringah Wolves

8

Ethan Matthews

NSW/ACT

GWS GIANTS Academy/South West Sydney

9

Kale Matthews-Hampton

SA

Sturt/Strathalbyn

10

Sonny Smiler

NT

NT Academy/Kalkarindji Eagles

11

Marlon Neocleous

VIC C 

Gippsland Power/Traralgon

12

Lucas Robinson

WA

South Fremantle/Wembley Downs

13

Mitchell Stirling

WA

Peel Thunder/Baldivis

14

Archie Van Dyk

SA

South Adelaide/Port Noarlunga

15

Angus White

SA

South Adelaide/Willunga

16

Cooper Hodge

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy/Morningside

17

Dougie Cochrane

SA

Central District/Port District

18

Xavier Ladbrook

VIC C 

Gippsland Power/Nar Nar Goon

19

Wil Malady

VIC C 

Gippsland Power/Bairnsdale

20

Harvey Spawton-Guy

WA

West Perth/Ocean Ridge

27

Ethan Herbert

SA

North Adelaide/Walkerville

28

Lewis Houndsome

VIC M

Northern Knights/Yarrambat

29

Mitchell Harris

SA

Woodville-West Torrens/Kadina
TEAM DOCHERTY

#

NAME

STATE

CLUBS

1

George Gale

WA

Claremont/Swanbourne

2

Gabriel Patterson

SA

Glenelg/Plympton

3

Jack Gordon

SA

Central District/Port District

4

Kodah Edwards

SA

South Adelaide/Willunga

5

Jordan Knapp

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/North Ringwood

6

Guy Jenkin

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy/Manly Warringah Wolves

7

Cody Walker

VIC C 

Bendigo Pioneers/Echuca

8

Heath Mellody

WA

Claremont/Wembley Downs

9

Caylen Murray

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy/Maroochydore

10

Matthew Owen

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy/Redland-Victoria Point

11

Gus Kennedy

VIC C 

Dandenong Stingrays/Seaford

14

Charlie Bovill

TAS

Tasmania Devils/North Hobart

15

Blake Justice

VIC M

Calder Cannons/Greenvale

16

Aidan McCartney

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy/Willoughby

17

Clancy Snell

VIC C 

Gippsland Power/Mirboo North

18

Darcy Szerszyn

VIC C 

Dandenong Stingrays/Seaford

18

Cody Templeton

VIC C 

Gippsland Power/Warragul Industrials

20

Koby LeCras

WA

West Perth/Cervantes

21

Jack Pickett

VIC C 

Geelong Falcons/Torquay

22

Harry Van Hattum

VIC M

Northern Knights/St Marys

26

Ethan Drever

VIC C 

GWV Rebels/Ballarat

27

Tyson Bradley

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons/Highett

28

Benji van Rooyen

WA

Claremont/Wembley Downs