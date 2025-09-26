Geelong and Brisbane have both been building bonds between AFL and AFLW squads in recent times

Cats players after the AFLW Round six match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Alberton Oval, September 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S A very difficult task to get Tom Atkins to talk about himself.

The AFL's tackle king is hard to pin down himself, funnily enough, preferring to either talk up his teammates or pivot to a team focus.

That sharing attitude has extended to Geelong's AFLW team, with Atkins taking on a development coaching role with the side this year, following in the footsteps of Tom Stewart and Gary Rohan.

"We've been so spoiled to have Tom involved in our program and working predominantly alongside Nathan Brown, our midfield coach. I guess before you even get to him being such a good footballer, he's just an incredible person to have around," midfielder Amy McDonald told AFL.com.au.

"Humble is the perfect word for him. He just comes in, gets to work. There's no special highlighting that he's there, it's just, 'what can I do to help you girls be better? What knowledge can I bring to the group?' It's so easy to see why he's the heart and soul of the (men's) team.

"There's that wealth of knowledge he brings from the football field – small craft, specifics, opposition analysis. Just having that insight into his knowledge has been absolutely incredible and we've been so lucky that he's given us such a large chunk of his time.

Tom Atkins ahead of the round 17 match between Geelong and Richmond at GMHBA Stadium, July 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"It's those small little, I guess, crafty tips that he obviously does himself, week in, week out, and passing on that knowledge. He'll be out on the track and physically show us those little tips and tricks that he uses, whether it's that individual craft or your entire stoppage setup and ways that you can counteract what the opposition are doing."

As AFLW contact hours have increased over the past few years, so too has the opportunity for crossover between the men's and women's programs.

Some clubs are more tightly integrated than others due to timing and facilities, and the Cats have a very handy club café to facilitate incidental catch-ups.

"We've obviously got the schedules lined up really well, so that while we're in the club together, we're in different areas, whether it’s the field or the gym, so they don't force anything," McDonald said.

"It means all the connection has built really organically, and the interaction is happening more and more. The men's team have been incredible, whether it's the coaches or the players themselves, stopping in to check how we're going, offer any tips or advice if we've asked for it. They don't force us to sit down and have lunch together or to go through any certain things. But I think that's why it is so strong, because everyone does it off their own bat.

"I feel really lucky that nothing feels too hard here, and I think it's pretty hard to go past Steve Hocking and the work that he's done at the very top as CEO. I think he is a huge part as to why we are that one club."

As for Brisbane, former captain Dayne Zorko is a big supporter of the women's program.

"He's always up for a chat," AFLW captain Bre Koenen said of Zorko pre-season.

"[He’s] a really good bloke, always interested in what we’re doing and how we’re getting better. He’s always happy to debrief the game as well."

Zorko isn't the only current men's player to provide support and guidance to the women, with co-captain Harris Andrews having a role with the AFLW team during their premiership-winning season in 2023.

Former Brisbane great Dan Merrett also coached the club's AFLW side between 2017 and 2020, and is currently an assistant coach for Port Adelaide's AFLW side.