Designed to open up AFLW matches, new 'holding the ball' interpretation is having opposite effect, says Daniel Webster

Imogen Barnett tackles Emily Bates during the AFLW Round six match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at Victoria Park, September 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN coach Daniel Webster says the new holding-the-ball interpretation is a "gross overreaction" to concerns about ball movement and stoppages.

Webster has been a consistent critic of the hard-line view and quick whistle, which was brought in this year to counter players (and coaches) clogging the game up with slow, contested play.

The Hawks have given away the sixth-most free kicks so far this year, averaging 19.3 a game, with all sides who have given away more sitting below them on the ladder.

"I think in our games, we're still averaging close to 40 free kicks a game, which is about one every two minutes," Webster said on The W Show.

"In my personal opinion, I think the rules are a gross overreaction to the problem they were trying to solve around clearances, and now we're having free kicks paid when the ball is out and gone and having to slow the game down and bring the ball back. I think there's some flow-on effects."

Hawthorn skipper Emily Bates is the player who has struggled the most with the new rule interpretation, having conceded 20 free kicks this year, the most of any player.

Webster - who previously raised concerns about the change after round two, saying it was "way too hot" - said he had even gone to the extent of instructing his players to not take possession.

"My biggest thing in my personal view is the rule should be put in place to favour the person winning the ball, not the tackler – so I think the interpretation of the rule goes against the spirit of the game and how it should be paid," Webster said.

"It's very hard for players right now, it's getting to a point where there's certain circumstances I have to tell my players not to grab the ball."

Isabelle Pritchard is tackled by Tahlia Hickie during the AFLW Round six match between Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Whitten Oval, September 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Team free kicks against (average):

Richmond – average 23.5 per match

Fremantle – 20.7

Greater Western Sydney, Western Bulldogs – 20.5

Gold Coast – 20.3

Hawthorn – 19.3

Collingwood – 18.8

Melbourne – 18.3

St Kilda, West Coast – 18.0

Geelong – 17.7

Port Adelaide – 17.2

North Melbourne, Carlton, Brisbane – 16.7

Essendon – 14.8

Adelaide – 14.7

Sydney – 13.3

Player free kicks against (total):

Emily Bates, Hawthorn – 20

Bec Beeson, Greater Western Sydney – 17

Lucy Single, Gold Coast – 17

Shineah Goody, Port Adelaide – 14

Paige Scott, Richmond – 14

Ellie McKenzie, Richmond – 13

Ruby Schleicher, Collingwood – 13

Monique Conti, Richmond – 12

Zarlie Goldsworthy, Greater Western Sydney – 12

Kaitlyn Srhoj, GWS – 12