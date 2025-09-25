With Grand Final tickets up for grabs at each of Friday's AFLW matches, there's plenty to look forward to this Grand Final public holiday

Carlton celebrates a win during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THE BIG dance for the men may be on Saturday, but there's plenty of footy being played on Friday, with four AFLW matches forming a veritable footy fiesta.

With the day also a public holiday in Victoria, all four matches will be played in Melbourne, providing plenty of opportunities for fans to get their footy fix.

Macca's Footy Fest is also in full swing at Yarra Park, and will be open between 9am and 5pm on Friday.

If that's not reason enough to head to an AFLW game, a double pass to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final is up for grabs at each of Friday's four games.

Melbourne v Gold Coast at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

The Demons are shaping up as a contender in 2025, but need to keep banking wins when they face the Suns at Casey Fields on Friday. New Sun Lily Mithen faces her old side for the first time, including best friend and Dees captain Kate Hore, but don't expect any love to be lost on-field.

Players to watch: Kate Hore (Melbourne) and Lily Mithen (Gold Coast)

Pre-game snack suggestion: A salad roll from the Casey Fields canteen

Ladder position: 2nd-placed Demons v 17th-placed Suns

Formline (wins-losses): Demons 5-1 v Suns 1-5

Last time they met: Suns 1.3 (9) def. by Demons 9.4 (58) in R8, 2022

Lily Mithen, Kate Hore and Daisy Pearce celebrate the win over North Melbourne in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST

Facing the Kangaroos this season is a tough prospect, and the Bombers are next up to the plate when they host the reigning Premiers on Friday. The Bombers started the season strongly but have suffered three losses in the past three weeks with their season hanging in the balance. The Roos are playing perhaps the best-looking footy in AFLW history, so there are definitely worse ways to spend an afternoon than watching Jas Garner and co. do their thing.

Players to watch: Bonnie Toogood (Essendon) and Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)

Pre-game snack suggestion: A sandwich from 3 Salamis on nearby Napier St

Ladder position: 11th-placed Bombers v 1st-placed Kangaroos

Formline (wins-losses): Bombers 3-3 v Kangaroos 6-0

Last time they met: Bombers 1.1 (7) def. by Kangaroos 8.10 (58) in week eight, 2024





Carlton v Fremantle at Ikon Park, 5.05pm AEST

A deceptively even match-up, the Dockers have strung two wins together in past weeks while the Blues are one of the surprise packets of the season. It's truly anyone's game. Look out for the bash-and-crash style of first-year Blue Sophie McKay, while Freo's Hayley Miller has been dangerous this season as she spends more time forward.

Players to watch: Sophie McKay (Carlton) and Hayley Miller (Fremantle)

Pre-game snack suggestion: Soak up some public holiday ambience at one of Melbourne's finest pubs, the Great Northern on nearby Nicholson St

Ladder position: 6th-placed Blues v 12th-placed Dockers

Formline (wins-losses): Blues 4-2 v Dockers 3-3

Last time they met: Dockers 4.6 (30) def. by Blues 5.4 (34) in week seven, 2024

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST

The Magpies have found some form in recent weeks, and will pose quite a threat to the Bulldogs. The Dogs have been performing far better than their formline suggests, and will be up for the fight after a rough couple of weeks. Keep an eye out for Collingwood's No.1 pick Ash Centra as she really hits her straps, while for the Dogs speedy forward Rylie Wilcox has been catching the eye this season.

Players to watch: Rylie Wilcox (Western Bulldogs) and Ash Centra (Collingwood)

Pre-game snack suggestion: Pick up a pancake cup from the Pancake Parlour pop-up shop in the pavillion at Whitten Oval

Ladder position: 16th-placed Bulldogs v 14th-placed Magpies

Formline (wins-losses): Bulldogs 1-5 v Magpies 2-4

Last time they met: Collingwood 2.3 (15) def. by Western Bulldogs 9.3 (57) in week four, 2024