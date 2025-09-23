A double pass to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be given away to one lucky fan at each of the five NAB AFLW games on Thursday and Friday

Geelong fans celebrate with Mikayla Bowen after Geelong's clash with Adelaide in AFLW round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STILL on the hunt for Grand Final tickets?

The simplest way to go into the running for one of five double passes to the big game is to attend an AFLW game on Thursday or Friday!

One double pass to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane will be won at each of the five NAB AFLW games played across Thursday, September 25 and Friday, September 26.

The opportunity begins when Geelong hosts Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night from 7.15pm AEST in a rematch of one of the greatest AFLW games ever played, back in 2024.

And there are four more chances in Friday's games, which coincide with the Grand Final Eve public holiday in Melbourne. It all starts when Melbourne takes on Gold Coast at Casey Fields at 1.05pm AEST, followed by Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill from 3.05pm AEST.

Carlton hosts Fremantle at Ikon Park from 5.05pm AEST on Friday evening, before the Western Bulldogs take on Collingwood at Mission Whitten Oval from 7.15pm AEST.

Fans take happy snaps with Brooke Walker after Essendon's clash with North Melbourne in AFLW round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It couldn't be easier to enter – all you have to do is scan your ticket to enter the game and you'll be automatically in the running to win two Grand Final tickets valued at more than $1000.

AFLW general manager Emma Moore encouraged as many fans as possible to put themselves in with a chance of scoring AFL Grand Final tickets by heading along to an AFLW game on Thursday and Friday.

"We want as many fans as possible to attend an AFLW game this season to experience the unique atmosphere W has to offer and connect with their team, and this competition is a terrific opportunity for fans to get to a match and have the chance to win a precious AFL Grand Final ticket," she said.

Attend any of the following games and go into the running to win one of five double passes to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 27:

Thursday, September 25

Geelong Cats v Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium at 7.15pm

Friday, September 26

Melbourne v Gold Coast, Casey Fields at 1.05pm

Essendon v North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos, Windy Hill at 3.05pm

Carlton v Fremantle, Ikon Park at 5.05pm

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood, Mission Whitten Oval at 7.15pm

** AFL Authorised GF Promotion: GFAFL25/188. Terms and conditions apply.