Ally Anderson is tackled by Ebony Marinoff during the match between Adelaide and Brisbane at Norwood Oval in round one, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

ROUND seven kicks off with a bang, with Geelong and Hawthorn set to reprise the best AFLW match of all time on Thursday evening.

Lily Mithen is also set to face her old friends for the first time, and two stars of the game will make history as Ally Anderson and Ebony Marinoff notch up 100 games.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

Last time they met: Hawthorn 12.7 (79) d Geelong 9.7 (61), W5 2024

Last year's edition of this matchup was widely deemed the best AFLW match of all time, with free-flowing, attacking footy on show leading to Hawthorn's highest ever AFLW score, and the equal-third highest combined score in the League's history. Fans will be hoping for a sequel that lives up to the original to open round seven. The return of Aileen Gilroy has been enormously helpful for the Hawks' ball movement, with her outside run and booming kick key to getting the side's attacking game going again, after a season of high pressure, contested footy. The Cats, meanwhile, are a brilliant centre clearance team, with Georgie Prespakis, Nina Morrison, and Amy McDonald working neatly at the feet of ruck Piper Dunlop.

Mikayla Bowen, Georgie Prespakis and Nina Morrison celebrate a goal in the opening minutes of the match between Geelong and Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium in week 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Each side's defence is operating at a different level. The Hawks are ruthless in their defensive 50, allowing the opposition to convert just nine per cent of their entries into goals, and limiting teams to a record low 24.7 per cent goal accuracy. So, Hawthorn allows teams to get the ball forward, but don't let them turn that into score. Geelong, however, works hard to restrict the number of entries, but once in deep defence, are susceptible to conceding scores.

Tip: It's the Cats' turn to get one back. Geelong by seven points.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Melbourne v Gold Coast at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Melbourne 9.4 (58) d Gold Coast 1.3 (9), R8 2022 (S7)

Lily Mithen will take on her old side for the first time, as the Suns travel to Casey Fields to take on a flying Melbourne outfit. Gold Coast was able to challenge Adelaide for three quarters last week, moving the ball well on the large deck of People First Stadium and getting it into the hands of its weapons, but once the Crows put the foot down late, the wheels fell off a little. This will be the challenge for the Suns this week – play four strong quarters. Easier said than done, though.

Ella Maurer and Lily Mithen celebrate Gold Coast's win over Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne is a high disposal team, keeping the ball off the opposition, while only allowing teams to use the ball at 58.5 per cent efficiency when they do give it up. It all starts at the contest, where the Demons average a record 131.5 contested possessions per game, and this allows them to get the ball to their stacked attacking line with Eden Zanker, Kate Hore, Tayla Harris, Alyssa Bannan, and Georgia Gall all dangerous propositions. Worryingly, the Suns are conceding an average of 66.6 points per game, and against a high-scoring team like Melbourne, this could swing even further against the Suns.

Tip: The Demons will consolidate their season. Melbourne by 30 points.

Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST

Last time they met: North Melbourne 8.10 (58) d Essendon 1.1 (7), W8 2024

The Bombers were beaten by 51 points in the corresponding fixture last year, after coming in on a four-game winning streak and playing good footy. The huge concern is that things look very different now, with the Bombers having lost each of their last three games by five or more goals, and now having to face an impervious North Melbourne.

Madison Prespakis handballs during the match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Windy Hill in week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Certainly, the No.1 priority for Essendon must be wall-to-wall pressure for four full quarters. Seems simple, but execution is tough, especially given the spate of injuries that has hit the club this season. But they cannot allow the Roos to do whatever they want, and move the ball into attack with ease. North Melbourne isn't overly dominant in clearance this year, but in the post-clearance phase it is elite at winning the footy and controlling play from there. The club goals from roughly a quarter of its inside 50s, and enters its attacking 50 a record 46.3 times per game. It will be a long, long day for Essendon's backline.

Tip: The winning streak will stretch to 19. North Melbourne by 50 points.

Carlton v Fremantle at Ikon Park, 5.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Carlton 5.4 (34) d Fremantle 4.6 (30), W7 2024

The Blues and Dockers haven't faced off in Melbourne since 2021, but it's a return to Ikon Park for the 2025 edition. Fremantle has bounced back from a horror three-week patch against Brisbane, North Melbourne, and Sydney with consecutive wins and a return to style, but Carlton presents a greater challenge than in recent seasons. The Dockers are more of a territory team, not one that will slice an opponent up by foot, rather they work hard from contest to contest. The Blues are the opposite, using runners and neat disposal from half back, compounded by the speed they now boast on the park.

Sophie McKay (right) celebrates with Lila Keck after kicking a goal during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Ikon Park in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Fremantle has been hurt dearly on turnover at times this year, and although they have tightened things up recently, there is still a vulnerability to that end-to-end transition game. In wins this year the side has won the kick and disposal counts, and in losses, those metrics have gone to the opposition. Carlton, similarly, follow the pattern of winning the kick count, winning the game.

Tip: The Blues will get the bounce back. Carlton by 12 points.

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Mission Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST

Last time they met: Western Bulldogs 9.3 (57) d Collingwood 2.3 (15), W4 2024

The Pies are riding a wave of improvement this year, and could arguably have a couple more wins under the belt save for some composure in front of goal. This presents as a dangerous challenge for the Western Bulldogs, who haven't quite enjoyed a similar linear upward trajectory. What the Dogs need to do is get off to a strong start – Collingwood hasn't won an opening quarter since round one, but has managed to work its way back into games after the first break. This is where the Bulldogs can do some damage, take the game away from the Pies at their weakest point.

Ash Centra celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Sydney in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Finding avenues to attack have, however, been a struggle for the Western Bulldogs this year. There has been no clear, consistent target inside 50, with different players bobbing up week to week. Becoming predictable to one another ahead of the ball is an important phase of development on the horizon for the club, but on Thursday against a staunch Collingwood backline, scoring may become a problem. There will be a sense of control (Collingwood) v chaos (Western Bulldogs) in their styles of play, with the Pies' predictable ball movement and levers to pull in attack – ie. Flicking Ash Centra deep forward – makes them the favourite.

Tip: It's time for the Pies to break through for another win. Collingwood by five points.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, 1.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Port Adelaide 7.5 (47) d St Kilda 5.2 (32), W8 2024

This is a fascinating clash between two sides that have ridden rollercoaster seasons to date. Their best footy can match it with some of the best teams in the League, but their worst has seen them blown away. They do come into this one with differing fortunes, however, as the Power suffered a narrow loss last week with a contentious umpiring decision in the final quarter, but they will likely get important duo Piper Window and Cheyenne Hammond back, while the Saints claimed a win over Richmond but have lost Molly McDonald, Liv Vesely, and J'Noemi Anderson to injury.

Piper Window in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide's surge footy style could prove quite effective given the amount of territory the Saints generally give up, and this has the potential to be compounded by the physicality and strength of Matilda Scholz in the ruck against St Kilda duo Bec Ott and Rene Caris. Scholz's breakaway from stoppage at speed can give the likes of Gemma Houghton, Lauren Young, and Ash Woodland opportunity one-on-one, the latter being particularly dangerous as the most prolific goalkicker against the Saints compared to any other player in the League.

Tip: The Power will rectify last week's narrow loss. Port Adelaide by 17 points.

Adelaide v Sydney at Thomas Farms Oval, 2.35pm ACST

Last time they met: Adelaide 12.10 (82) d Sydney 2.3 (15), SF 2023

It took Adelaide three quarters to find its groove last week – similar to its round two win over Geelong – but then was able to flick the switch and do some serious damage late. It is this sort of extra level that the Crows can go to that will concern Sydney as it travels to Adelaide. Anne Hatchard's switch forward in Caitlin Gould's absence last week worked wonders, and without Gould in the line they become a little less predictable to the opposition and, therefore, harder to defend. They will also be determined to claim victory in Ebony Marinoff's record-breaking 100th game, a milestone the club is also notching up on Sunday.

Ebony Marinoff leads her team out ahead of the match between Adelaide and Geelong at Unley Oval in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney, meanwhile, has proven its susceptibility to pressure in its last fortnight, and inability to get the game on its terms when it can't win the uncontested possession. Against such a well-drilled defensive side like the Crows, the task doesn't get any easier, and under this sort of pressure the Swans must learn to work through it and establish their version of control. The absence of reigning best and fairest winner Sofia Hurley has hurt in this respect, with her composure and class noticeably absent.

Tip: The Swans will challenge for a portion of the game, but the Crows' class will win out. Adelaide by 10 points.

Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Richmond 6.4 (40) d Brisbane 5.4 (34), R1 2023

Brisbane is yet to win consecutive games this year, while Richmond is yet to win, full stop. For both clubs, this is a crucial game to kickstart the back half of the season. The clubs' trend of best and worst quarters has followed a similar pattern, with both poorest in second terms, and peaking toward the end of games. Those highs and lows are, however, on very different scales. Richmond is yet to win a second quarter and has conceded almost 100 points in the term alone, making the margin a particularly tricky one to peg back in second halves.

Ally Anderson in action during Brisbane's clash against Adelaide in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tigers are ill-disciplined, and make poor decisions on-field, which has exacerbated their dysfunctional attacking line. Generally, Richmond needs a quarter or half-time break to reset and establish adjustments to the game state, instead reverting to long kicks to aerial contests. For this reason, the Lions need to be prepared to compete well in the air, and maintain a disciplined structure behind the play to take away any of the Tigers' weapons. Similarly to Adelaide, Brisbane will be focused on notching up a win for Ally Anderson's historic 100th game, also the club's 100th in the AFLW.

Tip: It will be the first back-to-back wins of the Lions' season. Brisbane by 22 points.

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST

Last time they met: West Coast 10.4 (64) d Greater Western Sydney 6.4 (40), W5 2024

The Giants are coming off their first back-to-back wins since 2021, and are now on a mission to record three consecutive victories in their AFLW history. They have quite effectively established a broader attack in recent weeks, rather than their past trend of being heavily reliant on one player to kick the bulk of their score, with Tarni Evans, Georgia Garnett, Brodee Mowbray, Tayla Levy, Eilish O'Dowd, and Kaitlyn Srhoj all getting dangerous in front of goal. For this reason, they are becoming increasingly difficult to defend, especially with their aggressive ball movement from up the field.

Lucia Painter during the AFLW Round five match between Fremantle and West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, September 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast, meanwhile, is still without Lucia Painter who although a first-year player, throws out the structure a little. Painter's contested marking ability was missed up forward last week, especially with Lauren Wakfer spending more time through the ruck in Liz McGrath's absence. The Eagles are a dangerous side, that can do some serious damage on the scoreboard in short periods of time, but at the moment just lack a little bit of consistency to reliably get the job done across the four quarters.

Tip: The Giants will keep riding their momentum. Greater Western Sydney by five points.