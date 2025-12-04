They dominated in the AFLW, now the city of Melbourne is the Kangaroos' oyster

Ash Riddell is seen celebrating North Melbourne's premiership win on November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's record-breaking AFLW side has been given the Key to the City of Melbourne in recognition of the Roos' stellar run in 2025.

The Kangaroos, who have won 27 games in a row in a run that stretches back to round three, 2024, won their second premiership in as many years on Saturday night.

On Thursday night, the side was presented with the honour at their best and fairest awards night.

The 'Key to the City' is an award given by the City of Melbourne to recognise outstanding achievements in sport, entertainment or humanitarian work, or who have contributed greatly to the ideals of the city.

Other former recipients include Dolly Parton, Olivia Newton John, Muhammad Ali, Robbie Williams, Cathy Freeman, John Farnham and Dame Edna Everage.