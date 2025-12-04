A new avenue to AFLW lists will open in 2026, with the AFLW to introduce a pre-season draft

First round AFLW draft picks pose for a photo on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL will introduce a pre-season draft for the AFLW competition in 2026.

Slated to run in late April or May, the pre-season draft will aim to replace the flurry of inactive player replacement signings that occurs in the lead-up to the season.

Previously, undrafted players have been added to lists on an ad-hoc basis in order to replace players ruled out for the year through injury or other circumstances.

The draft order will be in reverse ladder order, like the traditional Telstra AFLW Draft that is set ahead of the trade period, allowing the weakest sides to have access to the best undrafted talent.

Players must have nominated for the main draft (at the end of 2025) in order to be eligible for the pre-season draft in 2026.

Clubs will still be able to sign injury replacement players after the pre-season draft, should primary-listed players become unavailable due to serious injury, pregnancy or mental health.

A minimum of two list spots must be taken into December 15's main draft, and clubs can choose to then take just one player and hold a spot for the pre-season draft.

A late April-early May date will allow undrafted players some time to show their wares in their respective state league teams, as well as allowing clubs to get a clearer picture on primary-listed player availability.