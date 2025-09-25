THERE'S a new top tipster in town, with former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams unseating Nat Edwards at the top of AFL.com.au's expert tipping leaderboard.
After two wins in a row, only one tipster is backing Greater Western Sydney against West Coast, while the pack is relatively split when it comes to St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide.
Five teams received no love from our experts, while Western Australia's own Nathan Schmook has gone out on a limb in one game.
Check out our experts' tips below.
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Geelong – nine points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Last round: 8
Total: 43
Cumulative margin: 111
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - eight points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Last round: 7
Total: 42
Cumulative margin: 83
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Geelong – two points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Last round: 8
Total: 41
Cumulative margin: 102
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong – 14 points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
St Kilda
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Last round: 8
Total: 40
Cumulative margin: 102
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong - eight points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Last round: 8
Total: 40
Cumulative margin: 103
KAITLYN FERBER
Geelong - six points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Last round: 7
Total: 38
Cumulative margin: 87
SARAH OLLE
Geelong - 16 points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Last round: 8
Total: 38
Cumulative margin: 88
GEMMA BASTIANI
Geelong - seven points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last round: 8
Total: 38
Cumulative margin: 100
SARAH BLACK
Geelong - seven points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Last round: 7
Total: 36
Cumulative margin: 121
SOPHIE WELSH
Geelong – seven points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
St Kilda
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Last round: 7
Total: 34
Cumulative margin: 111
TOTALS
Geelong 10-0 Hawthorn
Melbourne 10-0 Gold Coast
Essendon 0-10 North Melbourne
Carlton 9-1 Fremantle
Western Bulldogs 0-10 Collingwood
St Kilda 3-7 Port Adelaide
Adelaide 8-2 Sydney
Brisbane 10-0 Richmond
West Coast 9-1 Greater Western Sydney