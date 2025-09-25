AFLW tipping is back for 2025! Check out which teams our experts are backing this round

AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

THERE'S a new top tipster in town, with former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams unseating Nat Edwards at the top of AFL.com.au's expert tipping leaderboard.

After two wins in a row, only one tipster is backing Greater Western Sydney against West Coast, while the pack is relatively split when it comes to St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide.

Five teams received no love from our experts, while Western Australia's own Nathan Schmook has gone out on a limb in one game.

Check out our experts' tips below.

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Geelong – nine points

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Last round: 8

Total: 43

Cumulative margin: 111

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - eight points

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Last round: 7

Total: 42

Cumulative margin: 83

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong – two points

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Last round: 8

Total: 41

Cumulative margin: 102

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong – 14 points

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

St Kilda

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Last round: 8

Total: 40

Cumulative margin: 102

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - eight points

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Last round: 8

Total: 40

Cumulative margin: 103

KAITLYN FERBER

Geelong - six points

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

St Kilda

Sydney

Brisbane

West Coast

Last round: 7

Total: 38

Cumulative margin: 87

SARAH OLLE

Geelong - 16 points

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Brisbane

West Coast

Last round: 8

Total: 38

Cumulative margin: 88

GEMMA BASTIANI

Geelong - seven points

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last round: 8

Total: 38

Cumulative margin: 100

SARAH BLACK

Geelong - seven points

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Last round: 7

Total: 36

Cumulative margin: 121

SOPHIE WELSH

Geelong – seven points

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

St Kilda

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Last round: 7

Total: 34

Cumulative margin: 111

TOTALS

Geelong 10-0 Hawthorn

Melbourne 10-0 Gold Coast

Essendon 0-10 North Melbourne

Carlton 9-1 Fremantle

Western Bulldogs 0-10 Collingwood

St Kilda 3-7 Port Adelaide

Adelaide 8-2 Sydney

Brisbane 10-0 Richmond

West Coast 9-1 Greater Western Sydney