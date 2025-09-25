AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

THERE'S a new top tipster in town, with former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams unseating Nat Edwards at the top of AFL.com.au's expert tipping leaderboard.

After two wins in a row, only one tipster is backing Greater Western Sydney against West Coast, while the pack is relatively split when it comes to St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide.

Five teams received no love from our experts, while Western Australia's own Nathan Schmook has gone out on a limb in one game.

Check out our experts' tips below.

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Geelong – nine points
Melbourne
North Melbourne 
Carlton
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Adelaide 
Brisbane
West Coast

Last round: 8
Total: 43

Cumulative margin: 111

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - eight points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton 
Collingwood
Port Adelaide 
Adelaide
Brisbane 
West Coast 

Last round: 7
Total: 42

Cumulative margin: 83

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong – two points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle 
Collingwood
Port Adelaide 
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast

Last round: 8
Total: 41

Cumulative margin: 102

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong – 14 points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
St Kilda
Adelaide
Brisbane 
West Coast

Last round: 8
Total: 40

Cumulative margin: 102

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - eight points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast

Last round: 8
Total: 40

Cumulative margin: 103

KAITLYN FERBER

Geelong - six points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast

Last round: 7
Total: 38

Cumulative margin: 87

SARAH OLLE

Geelong - 16 points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast

Last round: 8
Total: 38

Cumulative margin: 88

GEMMA BASTIANI

Geelong - seven points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney

Last round: 8
Total: 38

Cumulative margin: 100

SARAH BLACK

Geelong - seven points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast

Last round: 7
Total: 36

Cumulative margin: 121

SOPHIE WELSH

Geelong – seven points
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
St Kilda
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast

Last round: 7
Total: 34

Cumulative margin: 111

TOTALS

Geelong 10-0 Hawthorn
Melbourne 10-0 Gold Coast
Essendon 0-10 North Melbourne
Carlton 9-1 Fremantle
Western Bulldogs 0-10 Collingwood
St Kilda 3-7 Port Adelaide
Adelaide 8-2 Sydney
Brisbane 10-0 Richmond
West Coast 9-1 Greater Western Sydney