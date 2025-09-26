The Bulldogs have crushed the Magpies in an impressive performance

The Western Bulldogs celebrate a goal during their clash against Collingwood in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have bounced back to win their first game since round two, comprehensively defeating Collingwood by 57 points in the final game of the men's Grand Final Eve public holiday in Melbourne.

There has been recent commentary about where coach Tam Hyett should play veteran Ellie Blackburn, with the former captain spending more time forward this season to support in attack.

Her game on Friday night served as a statement, a reminder of the dominance she has produced across 10 seasons, lifting her side to a 10.5 (65) to 1.2 (8) win.

Blackburn started in the middle and won the first clearance, and then snapped a goal minutes later. She went on to kick a career-best four goals to go with 25 disposals, four tackles and two clearances.

Teammate Issy Pritchard also dominated, a clear sign that they make each other better in the midfield line-up. Averaging five clearances per game this season, she finished up with a massive 11, 33 disposals and 482 metres gained.

Youngster Sarah Hartwig also had what could be described as a career-best game, kicking two goals, setting up a number of her teammates and getting reward for effort.

Collingwood's defence including Lucy Cronin (14 disposals, 289 metres gained) and Jordyn Allen (16 and six tackles) held up well for periods, taking a number of intercept marks as they struggled to get the ball out of their defensive 50. Carly Remmos also fought hard all night, finishing up with 12 tackles.

The Pies also had multiple injury concerns late in the third quarter, with Ruby Schleicher having to be helped from the field, with the captain not returning. Ash Centra joined her on the sidelines moments later, clutching her right hand, but the No.1 draft pick returned to play in the final quarter.

Post-game, coach Sam Wright clarified that Schleicher "just had a bit of a corked hip" and that they had taken her off given the scoreline. He also noted that forward Kalinda Howarth, who missed this game after a knee scare last week, should return next week to add some firepower to their attack.

The Pies haven't won an opening quarter since round one, and that continued on Friday night with a scoreless start. In fact, the Bulldogs had two goals on the board before the Pies had even entered their forward 50.

It took just two minutes for the Bulldogs to pounce, with Hartwig capitalising on a spill from about 15m out for her first goal of the season, and then setting up Blackburn's moments later.

Collingwood's defence held up early in the second quarter, withstanding the pressure. But it was only a matter of time before they were overrun, Blackburn setting up an opportunity for Jess Fitzgerald who took an outstretched mark, ran into the forward pocket and finished with class from a difficult angle.

Teammate Rylie Wilcox then put her body on the line as is her fashion, taking a strong mark to capitalise on some fast play and setting up Blackburn to convert at the top of the goalsquare.

Collingwood's first score came in the 17th minute of the second quarter, courtesy of vision from Sarah Rowe to square her kick to the top of the goalsquare, where Centra took a tumbling grab and converted.

The third quarter was much more even, with the ball spending more time in Collingwood's attacking 50, but with little reward.

A bright spark in the final quarter was a goal from Wilcox, bending it from an almost impossible angle after receiving a free kick for insufficient intent.

Festival of footy for fans and players alike

The festival of footy on Victoria's Grand Final Eve public holiday has become an AFLW tradition in recent years. This Friday was no different with four games held across Melbourne – from Casey Fields to Windy Hill. More than 2000 vocal fans came to watch the final game of the day, and it seemed to also attract other AFLW players who had played earlier. Those who made their appearance to get their AFLW fill included Melbourne's Alyssa Bannan after an 87-point win over Gold Coast earlier in the day, a number of Fremantle players who will stay in Melbourne for the week ahead of an away game next weekend, and Essendon's Maggie Maclachlan.

More than one winner

There was a little bit extra going on off the field between quarters on Friday night. Each game so far this weekend has seen a double pass to the AFL men's Grand Final given away to a lucky attendee at three-quarter time, and it was no different at Mission Whitten Oval. But there was something extra special at half-time – a marriage proposal from ardent Pies fan Andy to his partner, just as passionate Bulldogs supporter Connor. And for the record, they said yes!

Up next

Both sides are hopping on the plane next week, with the Western Bulldogs heading to Adelaide to take on Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval on Saturday night, while Collingwood comes up against West Coast at Mineral Resources Park in Perth in a Sunday twilight game.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.2 5.4 7.4 10.5 (65)

COLLINGWOOD 0.0 1.0 1.2 1.2 (8)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Blackburn 4, Hartwig 2, Wilcox, McDonald, Fitzgerald, Edmonds

Collingwood: Centra

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Blackburn, Pritchard, Hartwig, Edmonds, Wilcox

Collingwood: Schleicher, Cronin, Allen, Remmos

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Collingwood: Centra (right hand), Schleicher (hip)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2016 at Mission Whitten Oval