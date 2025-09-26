Carlton has bounced back from a sobering loss to North Melbourne, accounting for Fremantle and continuing to impress

Mimi Hill celebrates with Sophie McKay during the AFLW Round 7 match between Carlton and Fremantle at Ikon Park. September 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER a disappointing loss to North Melbourne in round six, Carlton is back with a win in a nail-biting contest against Fremantle, securing victory by nine points.

The Blues controlled proceedings in the second half on the way to the 5.2 (32) to 3.5 (23) result at IKON Park on Friday evening.

In the fourth quarter, 20-year-old Carlton midfielder Meg Robertson took a stunning mark inside 50 and goaled to stretch the lead to 10 points, enough to ensure the Blues took the premiership points.

Overall, it was a close contest early as both teams challenged each other in tight contests, but in the end Carlton’s defence stood tall and the Dockers failed to convert chances after the first half, kicking just three behinds after the long break.

Fremantle opened the match with the first goal through Angelique Stannett, but Carlton quickly responded as Mimi Hill and Sophie McKay hit the scoreboard to give the home team the lead.

The Dockers replied in the second quarter with consecutive goals from Matilda Banfield and Gabrielle Newton, only for Erone Fitzpatrick to stabilise the Blues with a sharp finish from close range. Fitzpatrick was the key player for Carlton, as she not only kicked a goal but also had 20 disposals, 13 kicks, and seven handballs to her name.

Hill was also crucial for the Blues with 21 disposals, while midfielder Dayna Finn was aggressive on the field with 26 touches.

At half-time, the margin was just one point as both sides applied fierce pressure and traded momentum, leaving the contest perfectly balanced heading into the second half.

Up next

With this loss, Fremantle will now be facing the in-form Hawks at Kinetic Stadium on Thursday, October 7th, at 7:15 pm AEST, while Carlton will look to continue its good form when it takes on Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday at 3:05 pm AEST.

More to come

CARLTON 2.1 3.1 3.2 5.2 (32)

FREMANTLE 1.0 3.2 3.2 3.5 (23)

GOALS

Carlton: Hill, McKay, Fitzpatrick, Harrington, Robertson

Fremantle: Stannett, Banfield, Newton

BEST

Carlton: Hill, Finn, Fitzpatrick, Sherar

Fremantle: Newton, McCarthy, Bowers, O’Driscoll

INJURIES

Carlton: TBC

Fremantle: TBC

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Ikon Park