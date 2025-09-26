Nicole Bresnehan marks the ball during the AFLW practice match between North Melbourne and Essendon at Avalon Airport Oval on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OLD FRIENDS become foes on Friday when new Sun Lily Mithen faces her former Demons for the first time since crossing over during the off-season, in the first game of a bumper four-game Grand Final Friday special.

Melbourne bounced back from round five's upset loss to Port Adelaide with a resounding win over former club legend Daisy Pearce and her West Coast side last week.

For Gold Coast last week brought another loss, but only after holding powerhouse Adelaide to one goal through three quarters before a lapse let the Crows sail home.

Eden Zanker was the standout with five first-half goals for the Demons and the Suns will have their work cut out getting on top of the red-hot forward.

Once the action wraps up in the east of Melbourne, attention moves to the northwest of the city, where Essendon and North Melbourne clash in the second game of the day.

Essendon has been held to identical totals of 1.2 the last fortnight and will be desperate to get back the rhythm that saw them start the season with three consecutive wins.

But speaking of consecutive wins, North Melbourne now has 18 and it's hard to see anyone putting an end to the streak just yet.

The Bombers will throw everything at the reigning premier, but most eyes will be on the numbers and whether the Roos can make it 19 on the trot, and if Ash Riddell can pass the record 44 disposals she set against the Blues.

As for Carlton, it gets a chance to return to the winners list when it hosts Fremantle at Ikon Park on Friday evening. The Blues were on a three-win run before they ran into North and they'll want to get back that victorious vibe.

The Dockers' season has been unpredictable to say the least, which means they can't be written off, especially with wins in the last two rounds after three big losses.

Freo will fancy its chances in its first visit to Carlton's home ground since 2021.

The Western Bulldogs and Collingwood have only got one win between them over the past month so they will both enter Friday night's contest hungry and hopeful.

The Magpies almost Hawthorn in round six, with sensational first year gun Ash Centra starring and showing why she was taken number one in the 2024 Draft.

Veteran Bulldog Ellie Blackburn made an impact when moved into the midfield against Brisbane and it will be an interesting watch as to where she lines up this week.