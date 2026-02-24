Power star Matilda Scholz joined several AFL and AFLW players at the Melbourne Noir show at the Melbourne Fashion Festival

Matilda Scholz on the runway for Strateas Carlucci at the Melbourne Noir show at the Melbourne Fashion Festival on Monday, February 23. Picture: Lucas Dawson

IT'S COMMON for strangers to ask Matilda Scholz about her height.

It happens so often the 20-year-old can recall a moment from just a day earlier.

"I went to Kookai yesterday and the girl at the register was so lovely. She said, 'You're so tall. Are you an athlete? What do you do?'" Scholz said.

"I told her I played AFLW and she was so excited. I honestly get people asking about my height all the time."

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE PICS OF AFL AND AFLW STARS ON THE RUNWAY

But among the models at this week's Melbourne Fashion Festival (MFF), Scholz blends right in.

"It's nice being here because everyone's so tall and it's cool to see tall girls walking the runway," she said.

Matilda Scholz on the runway for Strateas Carlucci at the Melbourne Noir show at the Melbourne Fashion Festival on Monday, February 23. Picture: Lucas Dawson

Scholz joined AFLW stars Mon Conti and Sophie McKay on the runway at the Royal Exhibition Building on Monday night, alongside AFL players Isaac Quaynor, Cody Weightman and Changkuoth Jiath.

The athletes showcased designs from a collaboration between the AFL and Melbourne label Strateas Carlucci.

Isaac Quaynor on the runway for Strateas Carlucci at the Melbourne Noir show at the Melbourne Fashion Festival on Monday, February 23. Picture: Lucas Dawson

It was another successful MFF for the AFL following its 2025 partnership with streetwear brand, Homie.

"I think it's so cool that the AFL is collaborating with brands," Scholz said.

"Hopefully more brands get involved in the future because it gives fans different options rather than just a guernsey.

"I'm excited to see people wear the pieces and style them in their own way."

Sophie McKay on the runway for Strateas Carlucci at the Melbourne Noir show at the Melbourne Fashion Festival on Monday, February 23. Picture: Lucas Dawson

For Scholz, who studied fashion at high school, the opportunity to be part of the MFF was too good to be true.



"Honestly, this is a dream," she said.

"I wouldn't say I'm super fashionable, but I like having a style and wearing clothes in that style. I love dressing up, thinking about what I'm going to wear and presenting myself well.

"I love shopping. I went shopping yesterday at Melbourne Central, I went again this morning and I'm going after this," she joked.

The young star, who has a huge TikTok following, didn't fear tripping over on the runway in front of a crowd full of VIPs.

Matilda Scholz on the runway for Strateas Carlucci at the Melbourne Noir show at the Melbourne Fashion Festival on Monday, February 23. Picture: Lucas Dawson

Instead Scholz was more concerned about forgetting the choreography.

"During rehearsals the lady running the show was like, 'Stomp, stomp the runway girls, stomp.' So we're stomping it," Scholz said.

"So I'm going shoulders back, eye-line forward and I'll make sure to take an elongated stride.

"But my biggest stress is stuffing up the choreography. But then I remember I'm a TikTok dancer — choreography is my thing!"

And of course, Scholz has some social media content planned from the experience, which surely won't disappoint her fans.

Stay tuned.

The AFL x Strateas Carlucci collaboration will be available for purchase in April 2026. Visit strateascarlucci.com to sign up for information and launch details

Cody Weightman on the runway for Strateas Carlucci at the Melbourne Noir show at the Melbourne Fashion Festival on Monday, February 23. Picture: Lucas Dawson

Mon Conti on the runway for Strateas Carlucci at the Melbourne Noir show at the Melbourne Fashion Festival on Monday, February 23. Picture: Lucas Dawson

Changkuoth Jiath on the runway for Strateas Carlucci at the Melbourne Noir show at the Melbourne Fashion Festival on Monday, February 23. Picture: Lucas Dawson