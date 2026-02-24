Shae Sloane has been appointed as the Demons' interim head of women's football

Shae Sloane looks on during a Melbourne training session on May 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

MELBOURNE has appointed Shae Sloane as an interim head of women's football, as the AFLW program continues to undergo a series of changes.

After the departure of Marcus Wagner in June last year, Clare Pettyfor was appointed the Demons' general manager of AFLW.

Pettyfor held the role in conjunction with her pre-existing duties as chief communications officer, and will now return to a full time focus on her media duties.

Sloane, a former player with Melbourne and ex-Australian volleyballer, has had a variety of roles with the Demons after her injury-enforced retirement at the end of 2021, primarily coaching and recruiting.

Most recently, she served as senior assistant coach to Mick Stinear, looking after the forward line, as well as head of development.

Melbourne is continuing its hunt for a new senior coach after the departure of Stinear, after chief of football and innovation Ned Guy started his role at the club earlier this month.

It's believed Sloane is unlikely to be in the running, despite having long been touted as a coach-in-waiting.

Fellow prospective senior coach Rhys Harwood also recently opted to move into program management as North Melbourne's head of women's football.

The Dees are also after a new list manager, with Cody Baker re-joining former mentor Todd Patterson at the Tasmania Devils.

AFLW pre-season will begin on May 11, with the season starting the week of August 10.