Melbourne's AFLW program will have a new leader for the 2025 NAB AFLW season

Marcus Wagner (top right) talks with Angus Brayshaw during the 2024 season. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE executive Marcus Wagner has departed the club following nearly four seasons working across both the men's and women's programs, most recently as the Demons' general manager of AFLW.

Wagner had held roles in AFL, AFLW, VFL and VFLW since arriving at Melbourne in 2021, recently overseeing the club's successful women's program while acting as its chief innovation officer.

The club's chief communications officer, Clare Pettyfor, has been appointed as Melbourne's new GM of AFLW following Wagner's departure in yet another key off-field change for the Demons' women's program.

Pettyfor had previously been Collingwood's GM of AFLW as part of her role as the Magpies' head of football operations.

Melbourne also recently lost its head of women's footy, Jessie Mulholland, who was poached by St Kilda to lead its AFLW program going into the 2025 season.

The Demons' highly rated AFLW list and recruiting manager, Todd Patterson, also departed the club in recent months after being appointed Tasmania's inaugural AFL list boss ahead of its entry into the competition in 2028.

Derek Hine and Todd Patterson after their appointments as Tasmania's Head of Recruiting and Head of List Management & Strategy. Picture: Tasmania FC

Wagner had initially been tipped to absorb list management duties into his position following Patterson's departure, with Pettyfor expected to now do so after stepping into the role.

Cody Baker, who had previous experience working within the club's AFLW scouting department, has already been promoted as its new AFLW recruiting manager following Patterson's departure.

Wagner joined Melbourne from Collingwood in 2021, having spent 14 years at the Magpies in a variety of roles including senior analyst, head of football operations, head of strategy and several stints as the club's interim footy boss.

Melbourne, who won the AFLW premiership with Wagner at the helm in 2022 (season seven), finished outside the finals for the first time in six seasons last year.

The club's successful premiership coach, Mick Stinear, signed a one-year extension to lead the Demons through the 2025 season last November.