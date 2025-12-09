Mick Stinear during the 2025 semi-final between Melbourne and Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG is set to name Melbourne premiership winner Mick Stinear as its new AFLW coach.

It's understood Stinear, who has been linked to the Cats job throughout the season, will take the vacant role after stepping down from the Demons at the conclusion of their 2025 campaign.

Geelong parted ways with five-year coach Dan Lowther in November, opening the door for Stinear to take the reins.

Stinear was Melbourne's inaugural AFLW coach and is widely viewed as one of the premier women's coaches in the country, having guided Melbourne to the 2022 (season seven) premiership.

Mick Stinear and Dan Lowther ahead of the between Melbourne and Geelong in R12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He also helped the Demons qualify for the AFLW finals in six of his final seven seasons in charge.

It's hoped his impending appointment will help spark Geelong's rise in the AFLW landscape, having finished the 2025 campaign with a disappointing 5-7 record.

Geelong's decision to appoint Stinear leaves just three AFLW clubs still searching for senior coaches, after Adelaide filled its vacancy with former Brisbane assistant Ryan Davis earlier this month.

"Mick’s extensive experience speaks for itself, he’s had great success at the Dees building a program from its inception that has consistently been one of the top teams in the competition," said Cats chief executive Steve Hocking.

"His ability to mentor and build meaningful relationships and his credentials in developing talent will connect with our playing group as we build the foundations for 2026 and beyond.

"We’re excited by Mick’s vision for the next evolution of our AFLW program and the growth of our team."

Stinear will take over as Geelong coach next month.

"I will be forever grateful for having the privilege of helping to establish Melbourne's women’s team," he said.

"I will cherish the relationships built over the years at the Dees and leave proud of the environment we created.

"I have a great respect for Geelong and look forward to building on the work of former coaches Paul Hood and Dan Lowther and working closely with the staff and players to deliver a high performance program that leads to a period of sustained success."

Melbourne is going through a process to replace Stinear, while Sydney and Richmond are also looking for AFLW head coaches after parting ways with Scott Gowans and Ryan Ferguson respectively post-season.