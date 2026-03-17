Four rule alterations have been confirmed for the 2026 AFLW season

Mackenzie Eardley and Breann Harrington compete in the ruck during the semi-final between Hawthorn and Carlton on November 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has confirmed four rule alterations for the 2026 NAB AFLW Season, in conjunction with changes made in the current men's campaign.

Two new men's rules – the "lasso" last-disposal rule and no longer waiting for nominated rucks to be present – already existed in AFLW.

The four changes are as follows:

At centre ball-ups, rucks cannot cross the centre circle line and engage with their opponent prior to contesting the football

The "reasonable time" allowed for a kick-in (currently around 12 seconds) will be reduced to eight, in accordance with the time allowed after a mark around the ground

A shrug while being tackled will be deemed as prior opportunity, as the player is attempting to evade or fend their opponent

A player must stand if they are in the protected area (within five metres) when a mark or free kick occurs

The ruck rule is one that has captured plenty of attention in the early rounds of the men's season, and was brought in to help encourage the return of jumping rucks to the game.

One additional benefit so far has been the number of goals from centre ball-ups, with midfielders able to run onto a ruck tap while in full stride, pumping it forward as quickly as possible.

Late last year, some AFLW clubs had already anticipated the ruck rule being brought into the women's league, and factored it into how they viewed potential ruck trade and draft targets, with those able to run and leap (rather than wrestle) more in vogue.

The football operations team has quantified an increasing trend of wrestling rucks in the women's game – bar a few exceptions, such as Matilda Scholz and Mim Strom – with the early years of the League seeing more running and leaping rucks.

Georgia Campbell in action during Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The changes have now been officially approved by the AFL Commission, with the AFL saying "extensive industry consultation" on the tweaks involved clubs, umpires, players and the AFLPA.

The one new men's rule that won't be brought into the AFLW competition is around the presence of a player in the goalsquare during a ball-up.

The AFLW will still mandate a forward start in the square, in an attempt to maintain the length of the field and decrease congestion, given the comparatively shorter kicking lengths involved in the women's game.