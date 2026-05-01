Emma Kearney will take the reins of North Melbourne's VFLW side after the departure of coach Brett Gourley

Emma Kearney after the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park, November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER North Melbourne captain Emma Kearney will coach the club's VFLW side in a caretaker capacity following the departure of head coach Brett Gourley.

An eight-time All-Australian, Kearney was previously involved with the Kangaroos' men's side as a development coach for three seasons.

Already a senior assistant coach for the VFLW program, Kearney will step back from the top role when AFLW pre-season training starts in late May with the club currently searching for a permanent head coach.

Alastair Clarkson tackles Emma Kearney at a North Melbourne training session on August 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

After speculation regarding her playing career last season, the 36-year-old re-signed a one-year contract for the 2026 playing season.

“Emma’s football IQ and leadership are well-documented, and her previous experience within our AFL development program makes her perfectly suited for this role,” Roos' women's footy boss Erin Lorenzini said.

“While we are disappointed to see Brett go, we are pleased that we can look within our own four walls to find a leader like Emma.

“She understands our culture and our standards, which ensures our VFLW players are in great hands while we begin the process of finding a permanent successor.”