Rhys Harwood will remain at the Roos despite interest from rival clubs

North Melbourne AFLW assistant coach Rhys Harwood and head of strategy Erin Lorenzini at AFLW training in November 2025. Picture: Nathan John, NMFC

NORTH Melbourne's dual premiership assistant coach Rhys Harwood has been elevated into a new position as the club's head of women's football.

Harwood, an architect of the Kangas' back-to-back AFLW flags in his role as senior assistant under Darren Crocker, had been widely viewed as a lead candidate in the six coaching vacancies this off-season before recommitting at Arden Street in recent days.

He will replace the highly respected Erin Lorenzini as North's new AFLW footy boss, after she took on the club's strategy portfolio following the departure of James Gallagher to the AFL Players' Association (AFLPA) midway through last year.

It's understood a number of the six clubs looking for new AFLW coaches this off-season approached Harwood around his interest in their roles, before he opted to remain at North Melbourne in the new position.

Three of those clubs have now filled their coaching vacancies – Adelaide (Ryan Davis), Geelong (Mick Stinear) and Sydney (Colin O'Riordan) – while three still remain at Melbourne, Port Adelaide and Richmond.

North Melbourne had also been one of five clubs looking to fill its head of AFLW positions alongside Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Richmond, who are all still on the hunt to find a new women's footy boss.

North Melbourne AFLW assistant coach Rhys Harwood runs a session with Kangaroos players. Picture: Nathan John, NMFC

Gold Coast (Erin Phillips), Hawthorn (Keegan Brooksby) and Port Adelaide (Daniel Merrett) had already filled vacant heads of AFLW roles across recent months.

Harwood's promotion comes amid a series of changes in football departments across the AFLW landscape this summer, with a number also looking to fill vacant list management positions.

Melbourne, as well as attempting to find a new AFLW coach and football boss, are also on the hunt for a list manager after Cody Baker was announced as Tasmania's first women's list boss last week.

Port Adelaide has also parted ways with its previous list manager, Naomi Maidment, with men's recruiter Anthony Parkin set to take on a bigger AFLW list management portfolio alongside Merrett.