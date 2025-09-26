For a moment it looked like Essendon might end North Melbourne's winning streak, but only for a moment

Emma King celebrates during the AFLW Round 7 match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Windy Hill, September 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne has survived a first-quarter scare to come from behind and defeat Essendon by 30-points in tricky conditions at Windy Hill on Grand Final eve.

The Bombers started with the wind and kept the Kangaroos goalless for the first term whilst scoring three of their own to go into the first break with a 20-point lead.

But the reigning premiers lifted a gear after quarter-time to win 10.11 (71) to 6.5 (41) in front of a crowd of 3,184.

It makes it 19 consecutive wins for the reigning premiers who have won all seven of their matches so far in 2025.

North's usual stars Ash Riddell (28 disposals, five clearances) and Jasmine Garner (21 disposals) were industrious in the middle, whilst rising star Blaithin Bogue put together another exceptional performance with two goals that will no doubt make the highlight reel.

It was an uncharacteristic start by the Roos who missed targets and made errors under the intense Essendon pressure.

The Bombers on the other hand couldn’t make a mistake, scoring the first three goals of the game through young star Amy Gaylor, veteran Sophie Alexander and their co-captain Steph Cain.

North fans were in shock when the quarter-time siren sounded and their side didn’t have a score next to its name.

Coach Darren Crocker must have said something inspiring at the first break as the Roos came out and played at the standard we all know they’re capable of.

It started with a goal to key forward Kate Shierlaw who took a strong contested mark and converted in her 75th game.

Shierlaw's goal opened the floodgates as North kicked the next four.

Emma King did a one-hand gather, before spinning to evade a player to put through her first goal in 2025, Bogue kicked a checkside from the boundary, and Garner sold candy to dance past her opponent and score.

North Melbourne went from 20 points down at quarter-time to lead by 13 at the main break.

The wind picked up in the second half, and though the Roos dominated the play to start, they couldn’t score.

Finally classy Essendon forward Georgia Gee broke the deadlock when she crumbed the ball from a marking contest and snapped truly.

Young Bomber Holly Ridewood put through another shortly after and got the homeside within four points.

Though Essendon had edged closer, North had the wind in the final term and it didn’t take long for it to take advantage, with Irish rising star Bogue kicking a remarkable snap set shot from 35m out.

From there, the Kangaroos ran away with the win, kicking four goals to Essendon's one to seal the win.

Miss Fix-it

North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker has given his new recruit Eillsh Sheerin the nickname of 'Miss Fix-it'. The versatile 32-year-old played arguably her best game at her new club today since moving over from Richmond, finishing with 18 disposals and six inside 50s. In her seven games as a Roo, Sheerin has played a variety of positions including in defence, in the midfield and on the wing. Crocker believes it is her competitiveness that makes her so adaptable. "(She's) Miss Fixit for us at the moment," explained Crocker post-match. "She just brings great versatility to us, but I think the versatility is on the back of just what a competitor she is. She brings great intent and plays with a real robust approach to things."

North's late change

The Kangaroos made a late change in Friday's game, when Erika O'Shea was replaced in the starting line-up by Amy Gavin-Mangan. Crocker explained post game that O'Shea had hamstring awareness after North's round six game against Carlton. "Erika just pulled up a little bit aware of a hamstring last week," said Crocker. "Her strength was down and we just felt like it was just too big a risk at this time of year. So she just got managed."

Up next

The Bombers have another huge challenge ahead of them next week when they come up against second-placed Melbourne at Ikon Park on Friday night. North Melbourne heads to Tasmania where they face Sydney on Saturday afternoon at UTAS Stadium.

ESSENDON 3.2 3.3 5.5 6.5 (41)

NORTH MELBOURNE 0.0 5.5 6.8 10.11 (71)

GOALS

Essendon: Alexander 2, Gaylor, Cain, Gee, Ridewood

North Melbourne: Bogue 2, Shierlaw 2, King, Garner, Riddell, Craven, Wall, Randall

BEST

Essendon: Nanscawen, Cain, Prespakis, Toogood, Gaylor

North Melbourne: Riddell, Bogue, Garner, M.King, Sheerin

INJURIES

Essendon: Nil

North Melbourne: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Essendon: Nil

North Melbourne: Erika O’Shea, replaced in the selected side by Amy Gavin Mangan.

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 3,184 at Windy Hill