GOLD Coast will be sweating on the fitness of an important trio as it prepares for the seventh iteration of the AFLW QClash, following a horror day out against Melbourne at Casey Fields.

Amid the goalless return, and 87-point loss, the Suns lost Claudia Whitfort, Clara Fitzpatrick, and Jac Dupuy throughout the day. Taya Oliver also spent 20 minutes on the sidelines undergoing a Head Injury Assessment in the second half.

Whitfort came from the ground in the first quarter with a right hamstring injury following a wayward snap at goal. The star midfielder looked distraught once she reached the bench, and was comforted by teammate Georgia Clayden before heading into the rooms.

"She's OK, I don't know the severity of it, but she's had a tough run with injury so it's really disappointing for her. But we'll see how it pulls up," Gold Coast coach Rhyce Shaw said post-match.

The loss of Whitfort was keenly felt around the contest, as the Suns lost the clearance count 27-21, notably going minus four at centre stoppage.

Fitzpatrick, who had been an important presence in defence standing up to the constant stream of Melbourne inside 50 entries, also came to the bench late in the game clutching her left wrist in visible pain.

"I think it was a hand but not too sure. Clara's pretty tough, doesn't matter if it's broken or whatever, she'd probably get out there next week. But yeah, we'll have to see what that looks like," Shaw said.

And just to add to the pain, Dupuy was involved in a head clash with Melbourne forward Eden Zanker in the dying minutes, and required immediate attention from club doctors. The club will be conservative given the seriousness of head injuries, and will share more details as the week progresses.

Zanker was also forced to undergo a HIA following the incident, but Melbourne is optimistic its star goalkicker will be available for next week's clash with Richmond.

Gold Coast is hopeful that it will regain some key players for next week's meeting with Brisbane, after six of its players featured in Saturday's scrimmage. Key defender Katie Lynch was a test to play this week following a series of injuries in recent months, and tall forward Darcie Davies is also nearing a return from a knee issue.

It will be an opportunity for the Suns to bounce back from the disappointing loss.

"We just spoke about what's required at this level, and how we bridge that gap more consistently. We've shown it in parts of games, we've shown it for long periods, short periods, and today we didn't really show it at all," Shaw said.

"So, we've got to find a way to make sure that we come prepared and ready to perform, because that's what the game demands."