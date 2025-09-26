The teams are in for round seven's Sunday games

L-R: Kirsty Lamb, Dana Hooker, Nicola Xenos. Pictures: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has made a huge call to drop veteran Kirsty Lamb, while St Kilda welcomes back Nicola Xenos but Greater Western Sydney has opted not to bring back skipper Alicia Eva after a hamstring injury.

Following back-to-back losses, the Swans have dropped defender Ash Van Loon, while they've also lost star ruck Ally Morphett and Ruby Sargent-Wilson to injury.

First-year ruck Caitlin Reid replaces Morphett, while veteran Bec Privitelli has earned a reprieve after watching the last two losses from the sidelines. Sarah Steele-Park also comes into the side for her AFLW debut.

St Kilda has opted to bring in Zoe Besanko, Xenos, and Nat Plane and Ella Friend in place of injured duo Molly McDonald and J'Noemi Anderson, and omitted youngsters Kyla Forbes and Hannah Stuart.

Meanwhile the Power have sensationally dropped Lamb among four omissions, with Alissa Brook, Chloe Gaunt and Jasmine Evans.

Piper Window and Cheyenne Hammond, who have recovered from ankle and finger injuries respectively, come into the side, as does Lily Paterson and Jasmine Sowden.

Adelaide has added Grace Kelly back into its selected side following a calf complaint that kept her on the sidelines last week. Notably, former captain Chelsea Randall will not return from her concussion.

Brooke Smith comes out of the side for Kelly.

Two-time premiership defender Natalie Grider is back from concussion protocols as Brisbane aims to record consecutive victories for the first time this season. After being included in the extended squad on Thursday, Poppy Boltz has been named as the emergency and will have to wait at least one more week to return from the significant hamstring injury she suffered late in the pre-season.

Charlie Mullins will miss the clash with Richmond due to concussion protocols.

Charlotte Mullins is seen with medical stuff during Brisbane's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Katelyn Cox replaces the injured Jodie Hicks in Richmond's side to travel north, but Emelia Yassir has not been included in the Tigers' side despite serving her one-match suspension.

Former West Coast captain Emma Swanson also returns from a suspension to bolster the side's backline as it prepares to face a Greater Western Sydney side that is full of momentum. Dana Hooker also comes into the Eagles' side, with Kayla Dalgleish and Kayley Kavanagh the players to make way.

Emma Swanson handballs during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Co-captain Bella Lewis will play after managing a hip issue throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the Giants welcome back ruck Fleur Davies. Grace Kos will miss the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, but dynamic forward Georgia Garnett has overcome her own elbow concern.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, 1.05pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: Z.Besanko, E.Friend, N.Xenos, N.Plane

Out: M.McDonald (leg), J.Anderson (ankle), K.Forbes (omitted), H.Stuart (omitted)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Hammond, J.Sowden, P.Window, L.Paterson

Out: A.Brook (omitted), J.Evans (omitted), K.Lamb (omitted), C.Gaunt (omitted)

Adelaide v Sydney at Thomas Farms Oval, 2.35pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: G.Kelly

Out: B.Smith (omitted)

SYDNEY

In: C.Reid, S.Steele-Park, R.Privitelli

Out: A.Morphett (calf), A.Van Loon (omitted), R.Sargent-Wilson (injured)

Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: N.Grider

Out: C.Mullins (concussion)

RICHMOND

In: K.Cox

Out: J.Hicks (foot)

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: E.Swanson, D.Hooker

Out: K.Dalgleish (illness), K.Kavanagh (omitted)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: F.Davies

Out: G.Kos (elbow)