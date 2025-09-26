Alyssa Bannan during the AFLW Round seven match between Melbourne and Gold Coast at Casey Fields, September 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LILY Mithen's return to Casey Fields wasn't a happy one, as Melbourne recorded an 87-point win over a goalless Gold Coast outfit in tricky conditions, the Demons kicking their highest score of the season in the process.

Friendly moments before the match quickly turned for Dee-turned-Sun Mithen, as Melbourne posted the dominant 13.15 (93) to 0.6 (6) win on Friday afternoon, after opting to kick into the wind to start the game.

But that meant the home side came home with the advantage of the wind, with a six-goal fourth quarter.

Adding to Gold Coast's pain was a hamstring injury to important midfielder Claudia Whitfort early in the piece, then late injuries to Clara Fitzpatrick and Jac Dupuy.

Megan Fitzsimon got the Demons off to the best possible start, with a goal just 25 seconds into the game. Fitzsimon's influence wasn't simply a flash in the pan, either, with the quiet achiever finishing with 21 disposals and 15 tackles in arguably a career-best performance.

Melbourne's predictability to one-another, and neat skill with ball in hand was on show for the duration. Unbothered by the pressure the Suns brought, the home side flicked the ball around with ease to cut through any defensive measures set up against them.

Although Kate Hore (20 disposals, nine clearances, two goals) didn't quite have her kicking boots on in front of goal, with some uncharacteristically wobbly set shots, her work around stoppage couldn't be questioned, while Tyla Hanks' ability to gather the ground ball with one touch and pinpoint targets both by foot and hand was a difference-maker. Hanks won 25 disposals and had 11 score involvements in another stunning outing for the vice-captain.

Mick Stinear continued his strategic use of star tall Tayla Harris (15 disposals, two goals), with the powerful marking target sitting forward when the Demons were working against the wind, offering an aerial presence inside 50, while she largely played in defence when they did have the breeze. Her booming boot meant Melbourne was able to very quickly get the ball from the back half into attack, as her kicks floated 60 or more metres, often setting up the run of Alyssa Bannan goal side.

Gold Coast did get the ball forward consistently, but they were often shallow entries, and the Suns' players with ball in hand were often guilty of taking unrealistically long shots which were spoiled over the goal line, or turned over, instead of finding a hit-up target of a higher percentage.

One who did work hard to bring others into the game was first-year player Havana Harris. Her combination of aerial strength, speed, and skill added a touch of class. Harris finished with 11 disposals and six tackles for the game, impacting on all lines.

Jac Dupuy also looked threatening ahead of the ball, as did Annabel Kievit, but the Suns' radar was off, heavily impacted by the conditions.

Another challenge the forward line had to contend with was 2024 All-Australian squad member Maeve Chaplin, whose positioning was a constant headache for her direct opponent, finishing the game with 25 disposals, 638 metres gained, and nine intercepts in another strong performance.

Worry for Whitfort

Important Gold Coast midfielder Claudia Whitfort, who missed the first round of the season with a hamstring injury, lasted less than a quarter in the clash with the Demons. Midway through the term, Whitfort took a snap on goal deep in the Suns' attacking 50 and fell to the deck. The shot missed, and as Melbourne took its kick in and moved back into an attacking phase, Whitfort signalled to the trainer and made a beeline for the bench. Teammate Georgia Clayden gave the distraught Whitfort a hug before she made her way straight into the rooms. Shortly after she was ruled out of the remainder of the match with a right hamstring injury.

A bold choice

In the Casey wind, Melbourne captain Kate Hore made a bold choice upon winning the toss. She opted to kick into the wind for the opening quarter, with the aim of coming home with the aid of the breeze late in the game. Turns out, wind advantage or not, Melbourne knows how to pile on the scores. Into the face of the breeze, Megan Fitzsimon slotted the opening goal within 25 seconds of the first ball up, and the Demons slotted three for the term, while holding the Suns to just three behinds.

Melbourne will head to its home away from home of Ikon Park to host Essendon on Friday night, while Gold Coast will prepare for the 2025 edition of the QClash at People First Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Suns have never won a QClash, making Saturday's match a particularly important one.

MELBOURNE 3.2 6.6 7.10 13.15 (93)

GOLD COAST 0.3 0.4 0.6 0.6 (6)

GOALS

Melbourne: Harris 2, Hore 2, Bannan 2, Fitzsimon, Pisano, Wotherspoon, Gall, Paxman, Hanks, McNamara,

Gold Coast: Nil

BEST

Melbourne: Hanks, Harris, Hore, Chaplin, Fitzsimon,

Gold Coast: Harris, Rowbottom, McLaughlin, Clayden

INJURIES

Melbourne: Zanker (head knock)

Gold Coast: Whitfort (right hamstring), Fitzpatrick (left arm), Dupuy (head knock)

Crowd: 1557 at Casey Fields