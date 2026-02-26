Danielle Ponter has had a busy summer with a new contract, a wedding to plan and an important coaching role

Danielle Ponter (L) with players Faye Ratara, Kayla Ilett, Akia-Marie Lake, Peggy Rock, Taniesha John-Forest and Layla May during the AFL Diversity Series Girls match between the Indigenous Academy and the Multicultural Academy. Picture: AFL Photos

DANIELLE Ponter isn't just a role model for Indigenous girls playing the game from afar, the Adelaide star is actively helping to close the gap for aspiring AFLW players.

Ponter is serving as an assistant coach for the AFL's Indigenous Academy (for 17- and 18-year-old girls), alongside noted NSW coach Bronwyn Gulden (mother of Sydney's Errol) and ex-Docker Tiah Toth (née Haynes), with Jacara Egan taking the senior coaching role.

Last weekend saw the Academy come together for a camp and a match against the Multicultural Academy (led by Laura Frazer, with support from Tunisha Kikoak, Akec Makur Chuot, Stevie-Lee Thompson and Darcy Vescio) at Hawthorn's Kennedy Community Centre in Dingley.

Faye Ratara celebrates a goal with teammate Shanita Major during the AFL Diversity Series Girls match between the Indigenous Academy and the Multicultural Academy at the Kennedy Community Centre on February 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It's the second year the 26-year-old has helped with the Indigenous Academy – which serves as a bridge between the Woomeras program for younger teenage girls, and the AFLW or state league footy – and she couldn't say yes fast enough.

"From a young age, it was always instilled in me to give back. If I can do that, and tie it in with football, that's pretty much a dream come true for me," Ponter told AFL.com.au.

"The talent they showed in the game against the Multicultural Academy was unbelievable, sometimes during the game I just found myself watching, and I was a bit starstruck. I didn't have to coach too much, because it just came naturally to those girls.

"When I was their age, I had Northern Territory state games, and the AFLW Academy, but these players get the chance to be around a group of girls who are in the same boat as themselves. We had a lot of Indigenous girls in my NT state team, so I was exposed to it, but not all Indigenous players (in other states) are.

"Everyone understands where you're coming from, and wants to help you get to where you want to go. It's a really well put-together program (by Ben Davis and Narelle Long), and I love what they're doing and think it will make a real positive outcome in terms of Indigenous numbers within the AFLW – this is the right path, and the exposure they need."

While the Indigenous Academy will run sessions throughout the year, the three-day camp was run last weekend to mimic a program at an elite club, with team building games, a captain's run, team dinner and the match, as well as a variety of wellbeing sessions.

"You can tell, especially for the new girls who came through, it's a lot to get their head around, and it's exhausting at times, but I feel like that's the exposure they need to get to where they need to be, and they all took a lot out the weekend," Ponter said.

Indigenous Academy and Multicultural Academy coaches pose for a photo during the AFL Diversity Series Girls match between the Indigenous Academy and the Multicultural Academy at the Kennedy Community Centre on February 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Some of the wellbeing sessions where around being culturally strong and grounded, and knowing where you're from and being proud of who you are. They did a session over those pressure moments in games, or when you're feeling down, how you can bounce back.

"The girls are the best in their states or leagues, and there were a few who after the game felt a bit overwhelmed with the expectations they put on themselves, so we changed our last session to handling that pressure."

Ponter's usual practice is to sign one-year deals with Adelaide, something she has kept up far beyond the introduction of multi-year contracts.

But this off-season, she's signed a two-year deal for the first time, tying her to the Crows until the end of 2027, while she is also busy planning an April wedding.

Danielle Ponter celebrates a goal during the AFLW R7 match between Adelaide and Sydney at Thomas Farms Oval on September 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"In past years, I was mindful of my partner (Nathaniel, who hails from Warragul in Victoria) and his situation, and I didn't want to lock us into something we weren't quite sure was the right thing for us," she said.

"The Crows is my home, and I love it here, but for him, he gives up a lot of time with his family to support me and what I'm doing.

"But we've had a couple of years to settle (after splitting their time between Adelaide and Darwin) and that sense of loyalty has been instilled in me from a young age, and we've found our feet here."

Adelaide is about to enter a new AFLW era under fresh coach Ryan Davis, following the departure of Matthew Clarke after eight seasons at the helm.

"Ryan's moved down this week from Queensland and has been on board for our (voluntary) sessions this week. A lot of the new girls have now arrived, we've got two from WA coming in later this week, and the Irish will come next week," Ponter said.

"I had 'Doc' ever since he came in, and I loved everything he did, but it's going to be different, which is good and I'm looking forward to it."