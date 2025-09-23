Liam Jones and Anthony Scott have not been offered contracts for the 2026 season

Liam Jones after the VFL Grand Final between Footscray and Southport at Ikon Park on September 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN defender Liam Jones and forward Anthony Scott have been delisted by the Western Bulldogs.

Jones, 34, fell out of favour this year and was limited to just five games, adding to the 39 he played across the previous two seasons.

The Bulldogs announced on Tuesday night that the defender wouldn't be offered a new contract, but he is keen to play on at another club in 2026.

Jones has played 205 AFL games, having played 66 times for the Bulldogs before being traded to Carlton at the end of 2014.

He made 95 appearances for the Blues before he sat out the 2022 season because he did not want to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

"Liam has been a consistent and courageous player for our club over more than a decade, leading by example on and off the field," head of football Sam Power

"We understand his desire to play on at another club and wish him nothing but the best for the future."

Scott was picked up in the pre-season supplementary period in 2021 and went on to play 21 games in his debut season, including a preliminary final victory over Port Adelaide.

He featured in 59 games for the Bulldogs, kicking 29 goals.

Anthony Scott after the VFL Grand Final between Footscray and Southport at Ikon Park on September 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Anthony has been with us for five seasons and showed great resilience to make it into the AFL at 26 years old," Power said.

"A very popular team member, his ability to play any role and put the team first has been a highlight of his time in the red, white and blue."

Both players were members of Footscray's premiership-winning VFL side on Sunday.