Footscray celebrates winning the 2025 Smithy's VFL premiership. Picture: Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos

Footscray Bulldogs claimed the 2025 Smithy’s VFL premiership with a gripping 10-point win over the Southport Sharks in a Grand Final that will go down in folklore.

The 14.5 (89) to 11.13 (79) victory at IKON Park secured the Bulldogs’ third VFL flag in the past 11 years, adding to the 2014 and 2016 premiership triumphs.

A rout looked on the cards when Footscray booted the opening six goals of the game within 20 minutes, with Southport seemingly having no answers for the Bulldogs’ powerful outfit that featured 18 AFL-listed players.

However, the Sharks found a way to rally and kicked the next four goals either side of quarter time.

They then responded again when headed by 35 points at half time after Footscray kicked the last four goals of the second term.

As the rain poured down early in the third, Southport produced its absolute best and kicked the only four goals of the quarter to reduce the margin to six points at the last change.

The Sharks then levelled the scores when Hewago Oea slotted his second goal in the third minute of the final term.

With the cup seeming slipping out of its grip, Footscray fought back to wrench the premiership back to the Whitten Oval.

Billy Crofts sharked a loose ball from a boundary throw-in and converted to restore the lead, before a Jedd Busslinger miracle set shot from deep in the pocket and another goal to Crofts shortly after pushed the margin out to 18 points midway through the quarter.

Jordan Croft and Will Lewis during the VFL Grand Final between Footscray and Southport at Ikon Park, September 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Southport refused to surrender and threw everything at the Bulldogs in the final 15 minutes, however it wasn’t enough to stop the Sharks falling to their third Grand Final defeat in four years.

Despite the stack of AFL talent in Footscray’s line-up, it was Cooper Craig-Peters who proved to be the hero for the Bulldogs.

The Team of the Year representative was the awarded the Norm Goss Medal for a tenacious midfield performance that included 28 disposals, eight tackles and a goal.

He set the tone early, picking up seven disposals (six contested), three inside-50s, two tackles and kicking a goal within the opening 13 minutes.

Cooper Craig-Peters with his Premiership Medal and Norm Goss Medal after the VFL Grand Final between Footscray and Southport at Ikon Park, September 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Anthony Scott (28 disposals, two goals) backed up his best on ground performance in the preliminary final with another huge effort, while Billy Crofts (22 disposals, two goals) and Oskar Baker (14 disposals, seven tackles) were also instrumental.

Adam Treloar made an electric start and had 10 disposals in the opening term to get the Bulldogs off to a flyer. He wasn’t as damaging thereafter but still finished with 26 disposals and six tackles to claim his first premiership medal.

Boyd Woodcock could not have done more for Southport and dragged the Sharks back into the contest, before threatening to steal the cup from the Bulldogs.

Boyd Woodcock during the VFL Grand Final between Footscray and Southport at IKON Park, September 21st, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He finished with 31 disposals, three goals and six tackles in one of the finest Grand Final performances from a player in a losing team.

Jesse Joyce and Jacob Dawson each picked up 30 disposals, Brayden Crossley dominated the ruck with 65 hitouts, while Wylie Buzza had a big second half and finished with two majors.

FOOTSCRAY BULLDOGS 6.1 10.3 10.4 14.5 (89)

SOUTHPORT SHARKS 1.3 4.4 8.10 11.13 (79)

BEST

FOOTSCRAY: Cooper Craig-Peters, Billy Crofts, Anthony Scott, Liam Jones, Oskar Baker, Daniel Orgill

SOUTHPORT: Boyd Woodcock, Jacob Dawson, Jesse Joyce, Zac Foot, Hewago Oea

NORM GOSS MEDAL VOTING

Jennie Loughnan (AFL Head of State Leagues)

3. Cooper Craig-Peters (Footscray)

2. Boyd Woodcock (Southport)

1. Anthony Scott (Footscray)

Paul Amy (CODE Sports)

3. Cooper Craig-Peters (Footscray)

2. Anthony Scott (Footscray)

1. Boyd Woodcock (Southport)

Chris Johnson (Seven Network)

3. Cooper Craig-Peters (Footscray)

2. Billy Crofts (Footscray)

1. Oskar Baker (Footscray)



Harvey Hooper (Port Melbourne captain)

3. Cooper Craig-Peters (Footscray)

2. Boyd Woodcock (Southport)

1. Billy Crofts (Footscray)

Total

12 - Cooper Craig-Peters (Footscray Bulldogs)

5 - Boyd Woodcock (Southport Sharks)

3 - Billy Crofts (Footscray Bulldogs)

3 - Anthony Scott (Footscray Bulldogs)

1 - Oskar Baker (Footscray Bulldogs)