THE Official AFL Tipping competition is back for season 2026!

With the AFL season starting soon, there's no better time to get your friends, family and colleagues together in your own competition to see who the best tipper is.

Make sure you register now for your chance to take home the major prize of $25,000 cash and a Toyota AFL Grand Final package for two. But that's not all.

There are cash prizes for the top three, while each week the winner with the most correct tips and closest margin will receive an official Sherrin football and a $100 AFL Store voucher.

Plus, a new game is here for 2026 with the introduction of Streak. Fancy your chances of going on a tipping run? Streak is the game for you. You can pick which games you want to tip, and if you put together the longest streak of correct selections, you win $2,000. The longest active streak at season's end will also win $2,000. The best part is, once your streak is over, you can just start a new one. Whether you take big risks or build a streak slowly, the choice is yours.

The Gauntlet is also back and will begin in round seven. For The Gauntlet, you need to select one team to win each round. If you win, you move on to the next round. If not, you're out! The catch? Once you've selected a team, you can't select them again for the rest of the year! The winner of The Gauntlet will pocket $2,000 in cash.

Don't forget that AFL Tipping begins with Opening Round on March 5 with Sydney taking on Carlton at the SCG! So, make sure to get your tips in so you can have a chance to bathe in the plethora of prizes this season!

AFL Tipping Prizes for 2026

Major Prize $25,000 cash A 2026 Toyota AFL Grand Final package for two

Runner Up $2,000 cash

Third Place $1,000 cash

Weekly Prize Official AFL Sherrin football $100 AFL Store Voucher

Gauntlet Prize $2,000 cash

Longest Streak Prize $2,000 cash

Longest Active Streak Prize $2,000 cash

Clubs League Winners Official AFL club guernsey (1 per club)



*T&Cs apply

Please view the full Terms & Conditions at https://tipping.afl.com.au/