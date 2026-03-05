Sam Mitchell says the pre-season is notoriously difficult to judge where teams truly stand ahead of the season

Sam Mitchell speaks to players during the AAMI Community Series match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Mission Whitten Oval on February 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN coach Sam Mitchell isn't reading too much into his side's pre-season form as the Hawks prepare for a blockbuster Opening Round clash with Greater Western Sydney, saying this time of year is notoriously difficult to judge where teams truly stand.

The Hawks recovered from a slow start to edge past Geelong in their match sim before suffering a heavy defeat to the Western Bulldogs in last week's AAMI Community Series.

Mitchell said they had reviewed the loss to the Bulldogs with level heads ahead of Saturday's clash at Engie Stadium, where Hawthorn will get an early indiction of how it stacks up.

"I don't know, it's hard to read into pre-season. Sometimes you fly through pre-season and struggle early," Mitchell said before Thursday training.

"I'm yet to find anyone who's very confident in how they think their team is placed at this time of year. So we don't have long to find out, which is a blessing for all of us.

"We reviewed it (Bulldogs) pragmatically ... 'If we improve these things and do these things well, we're likely to get a better response. If we continue to do these things, then we're going to struggle against any team, let alone the Bulldogs or Giants'."

The Hawks are also set to receive a boost, with key defender Tom Barrass expected to prove his fitness after pulling up sore from representing Western Australia in the State of Origin game.

Additionally, new co-captain Jai Newcombe will be available after his rough conduct charge was downgraded at the Tribunal from a one-game ban to a fine.

"I expect him (Barrass) to get up. He'll do a couple of extra things to make sure he's OK, but we were conservative (to) make sure he's ready to go," Mitchell said of the key defender.

"He's not a guy who has to play every minute of the pre-season to get himself right, he's an experienced campaigner."

Tom Barrass poses during Hawthorn's 2026 team photo day at the Kennedy Community Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants will field a team missing several key players, with star onballer Tom Green to miss the season because of a knee reconstruction.

But Mitchell noted that recruit Clayton Oliver is an obvious replacement for Green and Finn Callaghan could return.

"They bat really deep. We looked at their (team) this morning, we were chatting through their possible line-up, there's no-one out there who's not more than capable," Mitchell said.

Last September's elimination final win against the Giants was Hawthorn's first win at Engie Stadium.

"Hopefully that is the start of something," Mitchell said.