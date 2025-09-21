After two failed campaigns Sturt has stopped Glenelg from achieving a premiership hat trick

Sturt players after the SANFL Grand Final between Sturt and Glenelg on September 21, 2025. Picture: @SANFL on X

STURT'S searching quest for redemption has finally reached its stunning conclusion after the Double Blues claimed their 16th premiership with a 31-point win against Glenelg in the 2025 Hostplus SANFL League Grand Final at Adelaide Oval.

Succumbing to the Tigers in 2023 and suffering a shock straight sets finals exit last year, Sturt flexed its muscle to lead at every change en route to winning its first crown since back-to-back triumphs in 2016 and 2017 in front of a bumper crowd of 34,426.

After toppling the reigning premier Bays twice in the minor round and by 42 points in the Second Semi-Final, the boys from Unley capped off their history-making campaign in style after losing just one match in 2025 and stringing together as many as 30 wins in succession dating back to Round 6 of 2024.

Sturt's remarkable 2025 campaign was also reflected in it being the most dominant premier since the Tigers in 1973, losing just one match in the minor round.

And its premiership mentor Marty Mattner, who guided the club to its flags in 2016 and 2017, now joins an illustrious group of SANFL coaches to win at least three titles, including Jack Oatey (10), John Cahill (10), Fos Williams (nine) and Roy Laird (seven).

Jack Oatey Medallist Angus Anderson was dynamic through the midfield all afternoon, displaying his AFL traits with explosive power and long-kicking.

Angus Anderson celebrates during the SANFL Grand Final between Sturt and Glenelg, September 21, 2025. Picture: James Elsby

The 190cm midfielder finished with 24 disposals, nine marks, four clearances and a goal, while Magarey Medallist Tom Lewis was industrious in close with 26 disposals, nine clearances and 10 tackles.

Rebounding defender Flynn Perez used the Sherrin nicely by foot off half-back, while classy youngster Alex Holt kicked a brilliant goal from the boundary amongst his 20 disposals and five marks.

Double Blues fan favourite Josh Hone – who booted four goals from seven kicks – is also in elite company at Unley, having now secured his third premiership medallion after playing in the 2016-2017 successes, while experienced defender Henry Carey featured in 2016.

Josh Hone has his third 👏 pic.twitter.com/3CbNPNjVEY — SANFL (@SANFL) September 21, 2025

Along with Hone booting four, Sturt's forwards shared the goals around with Sam Conforti, James Mathews and Connor McFadyen booting two each.

Glenelg, chasing its third premiership in succession for first time in club history, was unable to recreate last year's heroics after running out of steam against the powerful Double Blues.

Without 2023 premiership captain Max Proud, Oscar Adams, Harrison Ramm and Patrick Parnell from their back six, the Bays spent plenty of petrol tickets scraping through after narrow Qualifying Final (one point) and Preliminary Final (two points) victories.

2023 Jack Oatey Medallist Lachie Hosie displayed plenty of heart, kicking Glenelg's first three goals of the game before finishing with five from his 12 disposals and five marks.

Former Brisbane Lions midfielder Jarryd Lyons tallied a game-high 28 disposals and five marks for the Tigers while his brother Corey finished with 25.

Glenelg defender Jonty Scharenberg continued his great season with 22 disposals and seven marks, together with a brilliant chase down tackle which saved a certain goal in the second term.

Sturt started the contest brightly as it looked to expose Glenelg's tough lead-in to the title-decider with plenty of run and carry.

And it quickly began to show on the scoreboard after Tiger Lachie Hosie kicked the opening major from a one-handed mark.

The Double Blues then booted the next six majors in succession to assert themselves on the contest as the depth of their midfield engineered a 14-7 inside 50 count by quarter-time.

Seemingly overwhelmed, the Bays managed to curtail the Blues' blitz in the second half of the second term, as Hosie booted his side's second with a clever snap along the ground.

But the reigning premier still trailed by 26 points at the main change as Sturt's inside 50 advantage surged to 25-17 with Anderson, Lewis and Snelling refreshed and at the top of their game.