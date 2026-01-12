Who's training the house down? Who's burning up the track?

L-R: Matt Whitlock, Anthony Caminiti, and Marcus Bontempelli. Pictures: North Melbourne/St Kilda/Western Bulldogs

CLUBS have reacquainted themselves with the training track in recent days after a few weeks off for the Christmas break, and plenty of players have hit the ground running.

St Kilda hit the track on Monday, with recent rookie elevation Anthony Caminiti among the players to feature.

Anthony Caminiti in action at St Kilda training on January 12, 2025. Picture: St Kilda FC/Instagram

Sydney's prized off-season recruit Charlie Curnow was in fine form when the Swans took to Tramway Oval for their first session of 2026 on Thursday.

2024 draftee Matt Whitlock looked to have put some more size on his frame at North Melbourne's training session on Thursday.

Matt Whitlock in action during a North Melbourne training session on January 8, 2026. Picture: North Melbourne FC/Instagram

After receiving a video message from the cricketer during the lead-up to the 2025 draft, Adelaide recruit Mitch Marsh finally met his namesake at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Campbell Chesser cut an imposing figure at Carlton's first training session of the year on Saturday, with fellow off-season signing Ollie Florent also sighted.

Campbell Chesser is seen at Carlton training on January 10, 2026. Picture: Carlton FC/Instagram

While plenty of players have hit the gym hard during the off-season, Fremantle's Patrick Voss has hit it perhaps the hardest, squatting 300kg during a training session in January.

Essendon players braved the heat on Thursday, putting in a big session under the sun at Tullamarine.

Hawthorn was another club to get back to work on Thursday, and midfield bull Jai Newcombe wasted no time in getting back to what he does best.

Gold Coast players trained on Monday in humid conditions, with recruit Jamarra Ugle-Hagan among those putting in the hard work.

Latrelle Pickett wasted no time at Melbourne's training session on Monday, showing why the Demons rated him so highly in November's draft.

From Todd Marshall to Port Adelaide's new therapy dog Albie, plenty of Power figures were put through their paces on Monday.

Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli was sporting a new 'do at training on Friday as the Bulldogs hit the track following last year's frustrating season.

Marcus Bontempelli is seen at a Western Bulldogs training session on January 9, 2026. Picture: Western Bulldogs FC/Instagram

Patrick Retschko looked right at home in his new Richmond colours on Thursday after arriving from Geelong during the trade period.