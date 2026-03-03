Jaspa Fletcher says regardless of who runs out for Brisbane in Opening Round, he was confident in the club's depth

Cam Rayner and Jaspa Fletcher leave the ground after Brisbane's loss to Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

EMERGING Brisbane star Jaspa Fletcher says the past is the past and it's time to start again as the Lions begin their quest for a hat-trick of premierships on Saturday night.

Brisbane will start coach Chris Fagan's 10th year in charge by unfurling a second premiership flag ahead of facing the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba.

Ahead of a light training session at Brighton Homes Arena on Tuesday morning, Fletcher said the Lions would start with a clean slate, needing to be the "hunters" again if they wanted more success.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

"We try not to look back on 2024 and 2025, and we just want to look on the 2026 now," he said.

"It's a new year and a new challenge, and there's ups and downs along the way, and it's just how you ride them out.

"We try and be the hunters every week. I think we take it week by week … and 'Fages' has led by example.

"It doesn't matter who you play in four weeks, it's about what you play on the weekend, and this week, it's the Bulldogs for us, and we'll prepare every way we can and get ready to go."

Learn More 01:36

The Lions have had a slightly disjointed build-up with injuries throwing a cloud over their outfit to face the Dogs.

Oscar Allen and Ryan Lester will return from concussion, while Cam Rayner trained in joggers before switching to his boots after not playing either pre-season match.

The dynamic half-forward is expected to resume his place in the 23 after nursing a groin niggle.

Cam Rayner is tackled by Lachie Fogarty in the match between Carlton and Brisbane in R18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Small defender Noah Answerth played in a VFL practice match last week as he returns from a ruptured Achilles tendon and completed a light session.

Fletcher said regardless of who runs out in Opening Round, he was confident, citing the performances of untried duo Zane Zakostelsky and Cody Curtin against the Suns last week as evidence of Brisbane's player development.

"The talent we've got this club is unbelievable," he said.

"All our older guys as well that are still playing unbelievable footy that I'm able to learn off now. We've got young guys coming through.

"I think we're spoiled for choice up here, and we just got to continue to develop the whole list, and I think that really sets us up."