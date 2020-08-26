Adelaide Brisbane Carlton Collingwood

Rory Atkins (FA)
Ben Crocker (del)
Brad Crouch (FA)
Jordan Gallucci (del)
Bryce Gibbs (ret)
Kyle Hartigan (trd)
Riley Knight (del)
Myles Poholke (del)
Ayce Taylor (del)
Patrick Wilson (del)


Jacob Allison (del)
Allen Christensen (ret)
Matt Eagles (del)
Corey Lyons (del)
Stefan Martin (trd)
Sam Skinner (del)
Alex Witherden (trd)
Toby Wooller (del)

Hugh Goddard (del)
Matthew Kennedy (del)
Matthew Kreuzer (ret)
Darcy Lang (del)
Harrison Macreadie (del)
Callum Moore (del)
Finbar O'Dwyer (del)
Fraser Phillips (del)
Cameron Polson (del)
Ben Silvagni (del)
Kade Simpson (ret)


Dayne Beams (ret)
Atu Bosenavulagi (trd)
Tim Broomhead (del)
Lynden Dunn (ret)
Tom Phillips (trd)
Ben Reid (ret) 
Matthew Scharenberg (del)
Jaidyn Stephenson (trd)
Adam Treloar (trd)
Travis Varcoe (ret)
Essendon Fremantle Geelong Gold Coast

Josh Begley (del)
Tom Bellchambers (ret)
Dylan Clarke (del)
Henry Crauford (del)
Joe Daniher (FA)
Orazio Fantasia (trd)
Marty Gleeson (del)
Noah Gown (del)
Mitch Hibberd (del)
Conor McKenna (ret) 
Shaun McKernan (FA)
Kobe Mutch (del)
Adam Saad (trd)
Jacob Townsend (del)

Isaiah Butters (del)
Jason Carter (del)
Hugh Dixon (del)
Jesse Hogan (trd)
Brandon Matera (del)
Cam McCarthy (del)
Tom North (del)
Dillon O'Reilly (del)
Jarvis Pina (del)

Gary Ablett (ret)
Nakia Cocktatoo (trd)
Lachie Fogarty (trd)
Jacob Kennerley (del)
James Parsons (del)
Jack Steven (ret)
Harry Taylor (ret)

Jacob Dawson (del)
Corey Ellis (del)
Sam Fletcher (del)
Pearce Hanley (ret)
Jacob Heron (del)
George Horlin-Smith (ret)
Jesse Joyce (del)
Anthony Miles (ret)
Mitch Riordan (del)
Josh Schoenfeld (del)
Peter Wright (trd)
GWS Hawthorn Melbourne North Melbourne

Jye Caldwell (trd)
Jeremy Cameron (trd)
Aidan Corr (FA)
Sam Jacobs (ret)
Zac Langdon (trd)
Heath Shaw (del)
Tom Sheridan (ret)
Zac Williams (FA)

James Frawley (ret)
Conor Glass (ret)
Will Golds (del)
Ricky Henderson (ret)
Darren Minchington (del)
Paul Puopolo (ret)
Jackson Ross (del)
Isaac Smith (FA)
Ben Stratton (ret)

Harley Bennell (ret)
Kyle Dunkley (del)
Mitch Hannan (trd)
Oscar McDonald (del)
Aaron Nietschke (del)
Braydon Preuss (trd)
Corey Wagner (del)
Josh Wagner (del)

Paul Ahern (del)
Ben Brown (trd)
Joel Crocker (del)
Majak Daw (del)
Sam Durdin (del)
Shaun Higgins (trd)
Lachie Hosie (del)
Ben Jacobs (del)
Jamie Macmillan (del)
Tom Murphy (del)
Jasper Pittard (del)
Marley Williams (del)
Mason Wood (del)
Port Adelaide Richmond St Kilda Sydney

Joe Atley (del)
Wylie Buzza (del)
Tobin Cox (del)
Brad Ebert (ret)
Riley Grundy (del)
Jake Patmore (del)
Cam Sutcliffe (del)
Jack Watts (ret)
Justin Westhoff (ret)

Luke English (del)
Jack Higgins (trd)
Oleg Markov (trd)
Fraser Turner (del)

Ryan Abbott (del)
Logan Austin (del)
Jack Bell (del)
Nathan Brown (ret)
Nick Hind (trd)
Doulton Langlands (del)
Jack Mayo (del)
Jonathon Marsh (del)
Shane Savage (del)
Matthew Parker (del)
Ed Phillips (del)

Aliir Aliir (trd)
Michael Knoll (del)
Jack Maibaum (del)
Harry Reynolds (del)
Brady Rowles (del)
Ryley Stoddart (del)
West Coast Western Bulldogs    

Hamish Brayshaw (del)
Tom Hickey (trd)
Lewis Jetta (del)
Mitch O'Neill (del)
Nic Reid (del)
Will Schofield (ret)
Anthony Treacy (del)
Francis Watson (del)

Tory Dickson (ret)
Billy Gowers (del)
Fergus Greene (del)
Brad Lynch (del)
Callum Porter (del)
Matt Suckling (del)
Jackson Trengove (del)
Lachie Young (trd)

    

Legend

del: Delisted ret: Retired trd: Traded FA: Free agency transfer DFA: Delisted free agency transfer PSS: Pre-season supplemental selection

 