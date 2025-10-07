A move taking Sam Flanders from the Suns to the Saints has been agreed

Sam Flanders is tackled by Harvey Thomas during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast in R15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM Flanders has got his trade wish to land at St Kilda, with the Saints sending their first-round pick to Gold Coast in the deal.

As first reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey, the Saints gave the Suns pick No.7 for the 24-year-old.

Paperwork for the Sam Flanders trade has now been lodged.



Pick 7 being traded from St Kilda to Gold Coast for the midfielder. Done deal✅@traderadio @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 7, 2025

Flanders had been in demand from a range of Victorian clubs, with Essendon and Melbourne also meeting with the Suns midfielder as recently as last week.

But Twomey reported last Saturday that Flanders had chosen St Kilda as his preferred destination.

"Joining St Kilda feels like the right move at the right time," Flanders said.

"This group has shown it's ready to take the next step and I'm eager to grow with them. I'm confident the Saints' environment will bring out the best in me as both a player and a person."

St Kilda Head of Talent and Acquisition Graeme Allan said Flanders' addition was a major boost to the engine room.

"Sam brings a real competitive edge," Allan said.

"He's shown he can win the ball, work both ways and impact the scoreboard, and we believe he's only just beginning to tap into his potential.

"Importantly, he sits right in the age and experience bracket we've been looking to bolster. He's already proven at AFL level but still has plenty of growth ahead of him, which makes him a perfect fit for where our list is at."

Flanders' decision continues a bumper off-season for the Saints, who on Friday secured Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni as free agents.

Tom De Koning after being unveiled as a St Kilda player. Picture: St Kilda FC

Leek Aleer and Liam Ryan have also expressed a desire to move to Moorabbin.

The Saints also announced on Friday that Jack Steele has stood down as captain and has been encouraged to explore a trade, while ruck Rowan Marshall has requested a move to Geelong.