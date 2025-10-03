Following the arrival of Tom De Koning at St Kilda, Rowan Marshall has told the club he wants to head to Geelong

Rowan Marshall during the round three match between St Kilda and Richmond at Marvel Stadium, March 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA ruckman Rowan Marshall has requested a trade to Geelong.

The move follows the Saints' pursuit of Tom De Koning being successfully completed on Friday morning, with the Carlton ruck arriving via free agency on a big-money deal.

Marshall has played 155 games at St Kilda since being taken with the 10th selection in the 2016 rookie draft, debuting the next year and achieving two top-three finishes in the club best and fairest as well as being included in the 2023 All-Australian squad.

He has shouldered the ruck load almost singlehandedly in recent times, missing just two games in the past four seasons.

However, the arrival of De Koning would likely limit Marshall's opportunities.

The ruck role at Geelong has been an interesting watch over the years, with Rhys Stanley the nominal first choice but often overlooked, and his late inclusion for the Cats' Grand Final appearance ended early when he was subbed out.

Should Marshall get his trade wish he will most likely step into the centre square at GMHBA Stadium for round one next year.