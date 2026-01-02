From Jordan Dawson to Sid Draper, the Crows are presenting Fantasy options for 2026

Dan Curtin celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Collingwood in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NEXT up in our 2026 Fantasy preview series is Adelaide.

What happened last season?

Average points ranking: Fifth

Top three averaging players: Jordan Dawson (110.2), Rory Laird (92.6), Reilly O'Brien (90.9)

Biggest price increase: Daniel Curtin (+$462,000)

Biggest price drop: Mitchell Hinge (-$275,000)

List changes

IN: Callum Ah Chee (Pre-Season Draft), Indy Cotton (Category B rookie), Archie Ludowyke (No.50 draft pick), Finnbar Maley (trade, North Melbourne), Mitchell Marsh (No.22 draft pick)

OUT: Chris Burgess (delisted), Matt Crouch (retired), Karl Gallagher (delisted), Lachlan Murphy (delisted), Harry Schoenberg (delisted), Brodie Smith (retired), Kieran Strachan (delisted)

Callum Ah Chee at Adelaide training on December 1, 2025. Picture: Adelaide FC

Fixture watch

The Crows have quite a neutral start to 2026, although their opener is against a side which didn't give up many points in Collingwood. After that, it's all neutral before their first green match-up against St Kilda in round six. It's not a standout start, but it's not one to scare us off either... and with no early bye, the Crows are here for the picking.

So, who should coaches be considering in 2026?

Lock them in

It's easy to go straight to the top, and I will, but Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,156,000) is a must-have player. Whether you start him or target him throughout the year, no Fantasy team is complete without having his name in your side.

Dawson averaged 110 last season and ranks as the third best midfielder in the game.

Jordan Dawson in action during the Semi-Final between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Another name to consider locking in is Daniel Curtin (MID, $684,000). Even though he can now only be selected as a midfielder, his average of 65 doesn't reflect how he turned it around in 2025.

Curtin was a top-10 draft pick in 2023 and for the first time last season, the Crows unleashed the beast and his back half of the season was very impressive. He averaged 82 after the bye and that even included his 39 in round 24 against the Kangaroos.

He's cheap and someone who is only going to be better!

Track their pre-season

Rory Laird (DEF, $971,000) didn't attend a single centre bounce in the regular season as he slid down back to play a role he has dominated in the past. He was then moved back into the midfield over the AFL finals where he scored 118 and 82. His role will be one to monitor.

Could this be the year for Josh Rachele (FWD, $655,000)? Last season was plagued by injuries and vests resulting in his average declining once again to 63. Capable of averaging 75-plus, Rachele has his eyes on more midfield time, which could mean a breakout season is on the cards, if some luck can go his way.

Alex Neal-Bullen and Josh Rachele celebrate a goal during Adelaide's clash against Brisbane in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

When the Crows selected Sid Draper (MID/FWD, $307,000) with pick No.4 in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft, he was a ready-made midfielder who was impressive in the SANFL where he averaged 86.

However, the Crows held him back.... only playing him 10 times and in those games, he wore the vest on eight occasions. Yes... eight!

Draper ticks all the boxes: A dual-position player and a high draft pick who is capable of scoring with ease. Fingers crossed the Crows let him play and give him more opportunities next season.

Sid Draper in action during Kuwarna's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

Hang on a sec... Mitchell Hinge (DEF, $704,000) averaged 67 last year, 16 points less than his 83 in 2024?

Hinge started the year where he left off in 2024, averaging 86 in his first five games before the 'door fell off the hinge'. Injuries also played their part in Hinge's season as was subbed out early in round 19 against the Suns on only six points.

Hinge can average in the mid-80s and based on his 2025 average he now ranks outside the top 50 defenders available on draft day... and we all know he's much better than that.

Custom stat star

Riley Thilthorpe (FWD, $870,000) kicks goals for fun and finished in the top 10 for goals kicked in 2025. He averaged 83 for the season which ranks him as the 11th best forward available.

There is nothing better than watching your Fantasy player getting a 'mark, kick, goal' which scores you an instant 12 points.

Thilthorpe averaged 92 in his last seven games last season and will only be better in the new year.

Riley Thilthorpe celebrates a goal during Adelaide's qualifying final against Collingwood on September 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Another pre-season is upon us, and we need to remember the mistakes of the past. Wayne Milera (DEF, $756,000) has been a name used in Fantasy circles over the last few years and unfortunately, it's a name we need to pass on in 2026. Milera did manage 22 games last season and averaged 72... but the value is no longer there.

