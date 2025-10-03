The Saints have officially signed Tom De Koning from the Blues

Tom De Koning ahead of the round three match between Carlton and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, March 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM DE Koning has joined St Kilda after Carlton opted not to match the Saints' offer to the ruck.

The Blues will get pick No.9 in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft as compensation for losing the 26-year-old ruck.

The paperwork for De Koning's move was lodged after the free agency window opened at 9am AEST on Friday.

It means the moves of De Koning and Jack Silvagni, who was an unrestricted free agent, to the Saints have been confirmed.

De Koning played his 100th and final game for the Blues in the win over Essendon in round 24.

"I'm absolutely pumped to be joining St Kilda," De Koning said on Friday.

"From the outside you can see how tight this playing group is. There's a real determination to get the best out of themselves and each other, and I want to contribute to that.

"Players like Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Marcus Windhager, Mitch Owens and a whole group of emerging players are showing what can be achieved when you're aligned and hungry for success. To join that environment is something I’m really looking forward to.

"The stability of the club, the quality of the coaches and the lifestyle the Bayside affords are also huge factors. I feel like this is the perfect place to challenge myself and take my footy to the next level."

With the arrivals of De Koning and Silvagni confirmed, the Saints are still expected to bring in West Coast forward Liam Ryan and Greater Western Sydney defender Leek Aleer during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

They are also among the three clubs chasing Gold Coast's Sam Flanders.